Mike Mentzer Once Revealed How Sugar/ Glucose Is the Most Important Nutritional Source for Nervous System

Several foods contain sugar, which is a complex nutrient. Nonetheless, the nutrient is considered to be best avoided for health reasons, such as diabetes. However, the late legend, Mike Mentzer had the exact opposite view on sugar, according to a resurfaced seminar tape that was published on Heavy Duty College‘s YouTube channel.

Research has shown that sugar, scientifically known as sucrose, is a simple carbohydrate. Despite widespread belief to the contrary, sugar is a naturally occurring component present in a wide variety of plant-based foods. This list includes fruits, vegetables, and even nuts.

This also makes sugar an essential nutrient, which even the late legend emphasizes, saying:

“Our nervous systems, our brain, our spinal cords our peripheral nerves derive 99.9% of their nutrition from the one thing that we’ve been taught. It is the worst thing we can eat, sugar, glucose, it is the most important thing you can eat.”

The phrase “pure simple sugar” was emphasized by Mentzer. The most fundamental kind of sugar, this simple sugar, is all carbohydrates. Studies show that it is absorbed into the circulation by the human body.

The pancreas secretes insulin in response to elevated blood sugar levels in the body. This hormone then transports sugar from the blood to cells, where it is used as fuel. Sugar is a vital component as it provides almost all of the brain’s nutrition, as even Mentzer pointed out.

One typical dieting strategy was even brought up by the late icon: the low-carbohydrate diet. On the other hand, someone who responded to Mentzer’s question acknowledged experiencing fatigue and concentration problems.

A low-carbohydrate diet is one that intentionally limits carbohydrate intake while increasing consumption of other nutrients, such as proteins and fats. However, such diets are only preferable if a doctor is backing them up, as it depends on the individual’s health.

Mike Mentzer once stressed to avoid overemphasizing protein

Mike Mentzer thought protein, the most important ingredient for bodybuilding, was exaggerated. According to him, the nutrient was overemphasized just because of its commercial use. The late legend advocated for a multi-nutrient approach rather than a mono-nutrient one.

As Mentzer pointed out, eating too many calories will only cause fat gain, so increasing one’s protein consumption by a lot won’t make one much healthier. His advice to his followers was that they should think about eating a balanced diet that includes all the nutrients their bodies need. Therefore, more than diets, Mentzer recommended frequent exercise.