Arnold Schwarzenegger Sheds Light on a Simple and Effective Way to Reduce Stress and Anxiety

Stress is a frequent phenomenon that occurs throughout the animal kingdom. Humans experience similar emotions when they are tense due to an upsetting or unpleasant scenario. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger explains a few common procedures that can help avoid stress and anxiety.

The former bodybuilder advises in his newsletter that if someone feels stressed or overwhelmed by an activity, they should first take a deep breath. They can also get their markers, pens, or crayons, as he states:

“Research suggests that drawing or coloring can help reduce anxiety, improve focus, and elevate mood.”

The Austrian Oak claims that coloring has always had a favorable impact on one’s mental health. It promotes the release of dopamine, which immediately improves an individual’s mood.

According to numerous studies, the hormone has an important role in the human body since it acts on various parts of the brain that are connected with providing pleasure, satisfaction, and even motivation. Dopamine increases these elements, which immediately reduces the individual’s stress and anxiety levels.

The former bodybuilder also advises a few strategies to stimulate this hormone, encouraging his ‘village’ members to engage in any type of exercise program. However, while these activities may not be feasible owing to a variety of conditions, this is where coloring shines, as he writes:

“​Research suggests that being artistic — whether drawing, coloring, doodling, or painting — can trigger a dopamine release to make you feel better, help you de-stress, and improve focus and motivation.”

According to Schwarzenegger, a little bit of art therapy always helps to improve mood and reduce anxiety and stress. He demonstrates how beginners and expert artists receive the same rewards because they are more entitled to this activity.

The Austrian Oak also recommends printing up a page of geometric figures and coloring the forms, which have numerous mood-boosting advantages. In an earlier version of his newsletter, the bodybuilding great mentioned another practice that could potentially provide the same benefits to an individual.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils How Reading Can Combat Stress

While some people believe reading to be a boring hobby, it offers many more benefits than just knowledge. Arnold Schwarzenegger claims that reading a book for up to six minutes can reduce stress by 60%. The reason it serves as a guardian angel for an individual is that it helps to suppress the overflow of emotions within the brain.

It also lowers the heart rate and blood pressure and can take control of the body in stressful conditions. The Austrian Oak adds that physical activities such as yoga and meditation can also be beneficial, though a 30-minute yoga session possesses the same effects as a 30-minute reading session.