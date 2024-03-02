“What Happened to Him This Time?” Bodybuilding Fans Voice Their Concern Over Ramon Dino’s Physique at the Arnold Classic 2024 Prejudging Event

The 2024 Arnold Classic is underway, with events from day 2 almost coming to a close. One of the major events is the Arnold Classic Physique, for which the prejudging took place between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. The Classic Physique division saw many elite competitors, like Ramon Dino, Breon Ansley, Wesley Vissers, and more, for the prejudging event.

Advertisement

With several top contenders fighting for the title, one name reverberating among fans is Brazil’s famous bodybuilder, Ramon Dino. The 2023 Arnold Classic champion and last year’s Mr. Olympia runner-up is without a doubt considered a favorite to win this year as well. Many bodybuilders, including Chris Bumstead, vouched for him to win this year.

However, during the prejudging event, when Dino came onto the stage and made his poses, fans did not seem very pleased. They felt Dino could have done better, and something was off about him. The fans and audience during the First Call Out felt that Wesley Vissers held a better physique than Ramon.

Advertisement

With the help of these callouts, it would help the judges decide who are the frontrunners for the title. The final callout is as mentioned below:

Urs Kalecinski

Ramon Rocha Queiroz

Wesley Vissers

Breon Ansley

Though Ramon Rocha Queiroz made it to the final call-out, Dino’s fans are concerned about him. They shared their opinions after a video of his prejudging pose was shared on the official Instagram account of Arnold Sports.

Fans share their opinion on Ramon Dino’s physique at the Arnold Classic 2024

Reigning Classic Physique champion Ramon Dino is a fan favorite and arguably one of the best bodybuilders. However, fans expressed their feelings after seeing his physique at the championship this year.

Advertisement

A concerned fan, who is an ardent supporter of Dino, wrote, “What happened to him this time? His condition is not at his best plus, did anyone notice something is wrong with his right bicep ?” Another disappointed fan wrote, “Down head, zero enthusiasm, charismatic… what’s happening man?”

One fan penned, “I don’t think this time.” While there were many concerned fans, a few supported him and wrote, “The Champion is in the house.” Another fan wrote, “The quality of this gentleman is ridiculous. Just simply phenomenal.” Another wrote, “What a perfect lineup! What a perfect shape.”

Most fans are concerned about Dino and his chances of winning the title this year. However, with the finals closing in, it will be known if Ramon can defend his title again.