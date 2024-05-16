Chris Bumstead Slams Fitness Enthusiasts for Overthinking Their Workout Routines

Champions like Chris Bumstead generally have their entire workout routine listed down to the T that they follow as a winning formula. However, the truth is, he doesn’t like to think so much that it hinders his tendency to push through his training. In fact, the bodybuilder even reflected upon this practice of his and several other fitness enthusiasts’, where overthinking often becomes detrimental.

For years, Bumstead has trained his brain and muscles to perform the intense exercises and several sets needed to grow his aesthetic physique. He did so with the help of his entourage of well-wishers, including brother-in-law Iain Valliere, trainer Justin King, and coach Hany Rambod.

Yet, the Canadian native observed many fitness enthusiasts lacking in terms of simply going for their workouts with the intended intensity. People spend too much time thinking about the technique, the kind of reps, the number of sets, and so on but forget about actually putting their plans into action.

The process can be different depending on the individual since one might prefer a more analytical approach to workouts. However, Bumstead himself prefers dumbing things down and focusing on pushing himself till the intensity hits just right.

“They overthink it, and then they’re thinking so hard about doing a perfect rep, they don’t train intense or hard or push themselves at all…life as it is, is all about balance…”

The key, as Bumstead observed, was to find a middle ground between good form and desired intensity that could give an individual beneficial gains.

“I’ve also had f***ng 15 years of gaining mind-muscle connection so that I can literally contract any muscle on my body…”

Meanwhile, in a separate post, Valliere also highlighted something similar, agreeing with his brother-in-law’s words of wisdom. He noted how much people spend time overthinking their form and technique, and claimed he could not deal with that mindset.

Iain Valliere sides in agreement with Chris Bumstead over fitness enthusiasts’ mindsets

It isn’t easy being a bodybuilder, focusing completely on one’s physique and tweaking every muscle to perfection. Yet, on the other hand, aiming for perfection wouldn’t take one too far, and Valliere champions this thought process.

“The new pandemic – paralysis by over analysis.

Look I’m all for trying to be effective and efficient at different facets in life, but when the thoughts are taking away from the actions, you’ve missed the point.”

He highlighted the issue by resharing his brother-in-law’s video on his feed, calling it a new form of “paralysis” which defined exactly how people dealt with working out these days. While the attitude of trying to get things right was understandable, it beats the purpose if it ends up hindering the goal.