After Narrowly Missing Classic Physique Title, Ramon Dino Confesses Honest Thoughts Post Arnold Classic 2024

The Classic Physique category at the Arnold Classic 2024 saw a new champion emerge from the roster. Dutch IFBB Pro Wesley Vissers beat Brazilian Hulk Ramon Dino in a nail-biting battle of the muscles. However, the latter has since taken a hit in terms of prospects, leaving his Olympia prep in doubt.

Dino has always sported a unique charm on stage that fans have grown to love. But the champion recently showed how he could take a loss with grace in a recent Instagram video after the Arnold Classic 2024. Addressing the competition, his experience, and what came next, he admitted his feelings, including expressing gratitude towards fans.

He began by acknowledging that reaching the top involves many hurdles and lessons. For him, one of the key takeaways was to be grateful for what he had and never take fans’ love for granted. While Dino’s current goal is to put in more work and hustle harder, he also made sure to take a moment to pause and reflect.

“Sometimes the journey to the top is a rollercoaster of challenges and lessons learned. Appreciate all the fans who’ve stood by me through this journey.”

While talking about his future goals, Dino admitted that the setback has only pushed him to aim higher. Olympia still has a few months to go, which gives him enough time to think and re-strategize.

“My plan for the future is to dedicate myself one thousand more. What happened was just another learning, another life’s lesson, and it was necessary so that I don’t forget the value of everything that I do.”

Fans have now shifted focus from one Classic Physique rival duo to another. While initially it was Dino and Chris Bumstead, now Vissers has been added to the mix. And just like Bumstead, Dino is taking the situation and his rival as sources of motivation.

Chris Bumstead once credited Ramon Dino for fueling his fire

All good rival pairs throughout the history of bodybuilding have maintained how the other pushed them to achieve more than they thought they could. That was also the case with Bumstead, who became best buddies with his on-stage competitor, Dino.

The Brazilian shot to fame after constantly coming close to beating his Canadian contender at the Mr. Olympia stage. While Bumstead remains unbeatable, winning the Sandow five times in a row, he attributed his zeal to win to Dino, who acted as his motivation. Now, the battle of physiques will get more interesting with Vissers coming in to compete with both of them.