“Internet Is Filled With Myths”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Shuns Supposed Cancer-Causing Acidic Diet Misconception

Nutrition is a prolific field often ridden with misconceptions. Former Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger has often spoken about various food facts and myths in his daily newsletter, ‘Arnold’s Pump Club’. Recently, he dealt with one of the common false notions about acidic diets causing cancer.

The old wives’ tale suggested that acidic foods contributed to the growth of cancer in the body. However, Schwarzenegger began his note by clarifying how the causes of the disease were different from the struggles of the ones suffering from it.

The pH of foods is incapable of affecting the pH of our blood in any way. The body is designed in such a way that it prevents such occurrences. Therefore, there is no need for people to carry their litmus test kit around to check if their meals are acidic.

“The internet is filled with myths, and this is a big one. Research suggests that eating acidic foods does not cause cancer.”

However, Schwarzenegger does mention that having an acidic diet does cause urine to test lower on the pH scale. This phenomenon takes place due to the stomach itself being acidic. Excess acid passes through the stomach once the food has been broken down.

Additionally, it isn’t a bad idea to have alkaline meals. Various fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes are basic, filling, and extremely nutritious. But that doesn’t account for cutting down acidic foods such as eggs and citrus fruits or including expensive alkaline water with hopes of combating the acid. The American Institute for Cancer Research quoted,

“Altering the cell environment of the human body to create a less-acidic, less-cancer-friendly environment is virtually impossible.”

Treading the rope of finding the perfect diet is often tricky. But by debunking one myth at a time, Schwarzenegger believes that his village members will succeed in their fitness journeys.

Arnold Schwarzenegger suggests a single nutrition trick to help with weight loss

With weight loss being one of the common concerns among fitness enthusiasts, Schwarzenegger wanted to suggest a simple trick that could make a fitness enthusiast’s journey easier. Unlike cutting down calories, which people often resort to, he believed in adding instead of subtracting.

The former bodybuilder explained in a previous newsletter that food is fuel for the body, and one needed to keep this fuel clean. Therefore, adding healthier ingredients and consuming meals that helped in muscle recovery was the way to go. He suggested adding protein and fiber to the diet. This technique could keep individuals satiated while also enabling muscle growth and fat loss.