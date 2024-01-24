“Competition Is No Fun Without...": Chris Bumstead Admits Having a Good Time With Onstage Arch-Rival Away From Home

Having won five Mr. Olympia Classic Physique titles in a row, Chris Bumstead is one of the GOATs of bodybuilding for a reason. But a champion is incomplete without the competition that acts as a driving force. In his case, Brazilian beast Ramon Dino has frequently come close to upping the level and towering over the Canadian.

Advertisement

However, onstage rivalry aside, Dino and Bumstead are best buddies. Although they live and workout on two different continents, the bodybuilding icons have garnered a lot of respect from the community. But when they get together, their camaraderie moves from playful banter to helping each other through intense workouts.

Recently, Bumstead reminisced about their days in Brazil, where he trained with his rival. The duo had previously posted glimpses of their adventures in the form of stories and Instagram posts. And now, the five-time Classic Physique champion showed off a brand new set of pictures captured during their interaction.

Advertisement

The carousel featured him and Dino having a great time at the latter’s gym, where they participated in some hardcore exercises like pull-downs. The caption sealed the deal on Bumstead’s thoughts on his rival:

“Competition is no fun without competition.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2auaQsgB9C/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Since the icon has always credited Dino for being one of his biggest driving forces, it’s no surprise that the duo eventually collaborated for something big. As the caption said, any contest is incomplete without a good competitor, and Dino has admittedly come quite close to beating Bumstead by mere margins.

Advertisement

Thanking the Canadian for his motivation and drive, Dino expressed his joy for the collaboration and commented:

“Thank you so much bro for motivating me to be better everyday! See you soon my man…”

One of the pictures amidst the carousel, however, stood out. An adorable snapshot of Bumstead holding Dino’s daughter, Clarinha, has hearts melting everywhere. The soon-to-be dad, the Canadian, seems to be getting some practice before his daughter is born.

Journey from bodybuilding veteran to fatherhood: How is Chris Bumstead coping with change?

Last year, at Thanksgiving, Bumstead announced that he and his fiancee Courtney King were expecting a baby, later revealing that it was a girl. Since then, the icon has been preparing for a new role and milestone in his life, all while navigating through various physical changes due to a hair transplant.

However, during a podcast, Bumstead revealed that his family held priority over everything for him. Titles did not matter if they stole his family time away. Since being a good father has always been his topmost goal over any bodybuilding championship, 2024 seems to be Bumstead’s year in terms of new chapters and priorities to look forward to.