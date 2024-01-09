Arnold Schwarzenegger Sheds Light on How Reducing One Teaspoon of Salt Daily Can Make Your Blood Pressure Go Down

Oct 28, 2007; San Diego, CA, USA; California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger applauds for the San Diego police and fire fighters during a ceremony before the Houston Texans-San Diego Chargers game at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Stan Liu-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Stan Liu

Former bodybuilder and fitness enthusiast Arnold Schwarzenegger has always advocated for a healthy and active lifestyle. The 76-year-old knows what is right and wrong for the body, as he has ensured to keep himself fit physically and mentally. Recently, he shared a tip that could help one lead a healthier and longer life.

In his recent newsletter, the Austrian Oak sheds light on how salt reduction can help blood pressure go down. Humans need salt for their bodies to function properly. It plays a critical role in nerve and muscle function and in causing our muscles to contract, especially when one is active and working out.

Recent studies and research suggest that too much sodium can be bad for our health. It could also lead to high blood pressure, or hypertension, which is a major cause of stroke and heart disease. Schwarzenegger, who vouches for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, states that sodium is an important mineral for muscle and nerve function. However, in the United States, people consume far more than the recommended amount.

“Reducing daily salt intake by one teaspoon could reduce your blood pressure as much as taking hypertension medication.”

In the recent study conducted, participants were made to spend one week on a high-sodium diet and one week on a low-sodium diet. Regardless of their starting blood pressure, a drop in almost 75 percent of participants was witnessed in the low sodium group, apart from those already under BP medication. Though our bodies can take a good amount of salt, most of the time it is ultra-processed, which comes in packaged foods. A single meal is loaded with high amounts of sodium, which contains more than what our bodies require in a single day.

However, those who have high blood pressure need to check with their doctor about whether they need to continue the medication or not. Schwarzenegger says that improving your eating habits will help you cut back on salt and improve your lifestyle. The former governor also suggests swapping your food for something lower in sodium or a home-cooked option rather than something high in sodium to understand the difference. A healthy or chef-cooked meal will also help you understand the amount of sodium you consume.

“For one week, measure out the salt you use when you cook. When you salt and season your food, limit to ¼ of a teaspoon. This will help you better understand how much salt to use.”

At times, we might use more salt and other times less, but the idea Schwarzenegger wants everyone to have is to be aware of the amounts that impact your body. Similarly, Arnie, who has always endorsed a healthy and fit lifestyle, provided tips on how one’s eating habits can make a huge impact on one’s health.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares how a few eating habits can make a big difference in overall health

Schwarzenegger’s newsletter, Arnold’s Pump Club, has been a way for fans to access his thoughts on fitness and nutrition. In a recent piece, he shared how simple eating habits can transform one’s overall health. He explained how making healthy dietary changes can help you lose weight, build muscle, and improve your quality of life, all supported by a 10-year diet study.

He suggests consuming more than 400 grams of fruits, veggies, and a quarter grams of fiber each day, along with limiting saturated fat and sugar. He also recommended keeping one’s total dietary fat below 30 percent of the daily calorie intake and taking regular potassium. He also highlights that the best diet is one that is sustainable.

In conclusion, taking care of our body, whether it is by consuming the right amount of salt or improving our eating habits, is what is necessary to focus on for a longer and healthier life.