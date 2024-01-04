“Time to Get Back in Shape”: Chris Bumstead Unveils a Fresh Avatar for His New Year Fitness Goal Beginnings

Chris Bumstead etched his name in history after winning his fifth consecutive Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title in 2023. Since then, the icon has taken time away from the gym to focus on his milestones. This included preparing for a baby and getting a hair transplant.

However, now that the holidays have passed, Bumstead has slowly been getting back on track. He recently vowed to get his physique back to what it was pre-holidays. And with some support from his community, the Canadian icon finally hit the gym.

Owing to the hair transplant, Bumstead was forced to take a month-long gap from working out to avoid sweat on the scalp. This, closely followed by the end-of-year festivities, led the champion to take a brief hiatus from his workout temple. Consequently, his physique immediately began showing changes.

In multiple social media posts, Bumstead lamented how his physique lost its definition after the break. And while it now demanded double the work to bounce back to its original, Greek god-like form, the icon geared up for the best.

After some community initiatives and New Year resolutions, Bumstead is finally getting back on track. In an Instagram story featuring a clip of him performing a set of pull-downs, the champion marked his journey’s beginning.

“Been a minute. Time to get back in shape.”

The caption accompanied a link to his fitness application that enables his fans to work out along with him. This New Year began with a bang for Bumstead, who also wanted his followers to get the best out of their fitness resolutions.

He recently launched a challenge open for all that will motivate fitness enthusiasts to transform their physiques. With prizes to win, the opportunity seemed exciting.

Chris Bumstead introduces $11,000-worth challenge for all

Wanting to motivate and push everyone to make big changes in their physique, Bumstead launched his Fitness Transformation challenge. With a small entry fee, people could join in, keep posting regular updates, and track their progress.

Bumstead offered three prizes for the following milestones: $6000 for the 1st best transformation and $2500 each for 2nd best transformation and best weight loss journey. The New Year has evidently brought a new zeal for Bumstead, and now that his fans are also a part of it, the bodybuilder expects to get on track soon.