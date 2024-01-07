Arnold Schwarzenegger Answers on How to Get the Best Pump for Your Biceps, Triceps, and Back Muscles

The legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger has built a massive community on the internet through his newsletter, Arnold’s Pump Club. And with the help of it, he created a space for his ‘village’ members to ask questions to him based on anything big or small. Schwarzenegger would respond to these questions, as he wants everyone to lead a healthy life.

Advertisement

In the recent edition of the newsletter, a village member asked him how to maximize the pump. “Any tips w/r/t form for getting the best pump on bicep curls and triceps extension.” Arnold Schwarzenegger has been sharing science-backed tips and advice with his followers. The Austrian Oak has mentioned previously how letting the dumbbell roll into your fingers at the top of the bicep curl can maximize targeting the bicep.

In response to the village members’ question, Schwarzenegger wants everyone to know that the biggest problem while working out for the bicep or tricep muscle at the gym is that they aren’t doing a full-range movement. One should be stretching all the way and flexing at the top, which is far more important than the finger position.

Advertisement

“The first thing to do is make sure you’re doing a full range movement. Even people who have trained for years struggle with this and I walk around the gym correcting them. There is an epidemic of 3/4 reps.”

The Terminator has always advocated for creating a good muscle pump with the proper workout routine. Filling the target muscle with massive quantities of blood during a gut-busting workout is a special feeling. And while working out for the bicep curls and triceps, it is best to follow wise words from the pro himself for better results. While Schwarzenegger provided valuable insights on the bicep curls workout, there was another question as well raised by a villager.

The villager asked in the newsletter, “If you had to choose one lift for building a thicker back, what would it be?” On developing a bigger back muscle the 76-year-old was doing not only wide-grip chins behind the neck but many other variations as well, to train the back muscles from every conceivable angle and target different areas of the back. He practices this routine religiously and constantly rotates these variations into his back workout to keep the muscles guessing. The Governator in response to the question, said:

“Bent over rows and T bar rows and deadlifts are my favorite – that’s why you have a lot of them!”

The workout regime shared by Schwarzenegger might make you think of old-school grunting under heavy barbells. But his workouts published in his newsletter take inspiration from CrossFit AMRAPs to deliver an insane pump without all the equipment. Arnold Schwarzenegger has always looked out for his followers and fellow bodybuilding enthusiasts. He ensures to provide them with the best workout advice and avoid falling under silly workout routines. Similarly, the Austrian Oak warned his villagers about a popular fitness fad.

Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger warns fellow fitness enthusiasts about a popular fitness obsession

Recently, the former bodybuilder ensured to warn fitness enthusiasts of their approach to achieving their fitness goals. There has always been a pattern of people hitting the gym at New Year’s, going for fitness classes, and even working out at home. However, Schwarzenegger noticed this and warned enthusiasts over the emergence of diets and workout routines that guarantee results in mere weeks that might not favor our bodies.

He believed that while fitness is nowadays easily accessible and inclusive to all, following particular routines might not guarantee immediate or significant results. To see any significant changes in the body, one must be consistent with their diet and training for a considerable amount of time.

“Spend your time finding a plan that you can trust”

While many home workouts with high-intensity routines might promise you results of muscle gain in 2-4 weeks, this might not be all that beneficial. Arnold believes that you might see some minimal changes, but this ends up misleading fitness enthusiasts. Instead, he requests that they pick a routine and diet plan that does not overpromise or underdeliver.

Achieving a crazy pump for any muscle you workout should be one of the goals you shoot for at every workout. And this is the same as what the former bodybuilder vouches for. While he never forces his villagers to follow everything he says in his newsletter, following the former governor’s fitness tips and advice will only allow you to have a well-maintained routine and a healthier life.