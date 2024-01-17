“Hopefully Be Back Here”: Chris Bumstead Reveals Latest Adventure With Onstage Arch Rival

The Mr. Olympia 2023 buzz hasn’t subsided yet. Seeing some of the top contenders at the Classic Physique stage, especially Chris Bumstead and Ramon Dino, had fans in a tizzy. Although they spar with each other onstage, both icons have always acknowledged that they are each other’s sources of inspiration.

Having collaborated multiple times, the duo recently made another appearance, this time at Dino’s home ground. Bumstead visited Brazil and seems to have had a fun time in the country. Apart from the various activities he performed, he joined hands with his onstage rival for something interesting.

Bumstead took to Instagram to post a series of pictures from his recent visit. The carousel showed glimpses of his collaborations and meetings from various parts of his trip. This included a workout session with Ramon Dino at a gym.

In the caption accompanying the post, Bumstead penned a heartfelt note for the country and its hospitality. From the weather to the food, the Canadian bodybuilder was grateful for it all. However, he had one qualm:

“Great hospitality, great steak, and some great weather.

Not so great traffic

Appreciate all the love from everyone I had the chance to meet

Hopefully be back here for some exiting new opportunities” (sic)

Meanwhile, Dino also posted a carousel of pictures with Bumstead, showing off some intense workouts at a gym. However, he hinted at something new coming up, potentially with the five-time Classic Physique champion.

“History in the making

Thank you so much for everything”

Both icons have locked horns multiple times, with Dino coming close to beating Bumstead at the previous Olympias. However, the latter always grabs the Sandow by a slight edge. That doesn’t stop fans from rooting for the Brazilian icon for his jaw-dropping physique.

What was the backlash surrounding Chris Bumstead and Ramon Dino?

The bodybuilding world has witnessed many rivalries over the years. Fortunately, most of them ended up in long-lasting friendships. Despite being rivals onstage, Bumstead and Dino have always learned from and pushed each other to put their best foot forward. The 2023 Mr. Olympia championship, however, saw some controversy emerge.

The Classic Physique championship of 2023 saw Bumstead and Dino pose and flaunt their hearts out. Many bodybuilding enthusiasts observed how Dino came in with jaw-droppingly better conditioning than the last time he was on stage. So when Bumstead was declared the winner, it led to some backlash among fans who felt that Dino deserved to win this time. That being said, both the icons share mutual respect and love for each other, and one hopes to see more of their camaraderie in the future.