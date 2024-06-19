mobile app bar

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sheds Light on a Simple and Optimal Way to Beat the Summer Heat

Image Credits: Official Instagram of Arnold Schwarzenegger

Summer is here, and people are trying to beat the heat with the variety of options available. Fitness fanatics, on the other hand, want something that will not interfere with their diet while still providing the cooling they need. Arnold Schwarzenegger also explores this topic in his newsletter, where he simply advises cold water to his ‘village’ members.

Despite the fact that water is the most basic source of many beneficial elements, it is also the subject of numerous misconceptions. However, since it is the most simple technique to combat overheating, as the bodybuilder writes:

“If you want to cool down and recover or boost your performance at higher temperatures, drinking cold water is a more effective way to cool off than pouring water on your body.”

Even though cold water offers a number of advantages, the Austrian Oak raises certain concerns. The bodybuilder points out that this short cooldown can have several downsides, including confusing an individual’s body, as he writes:

“A cool towel on the back of your neck could slow your ability to cool off.”

The Terminator actor goes on to explain that the brain regulates the body’s temperature, and because the receptors are positioned around the back of one’s neck, direct cold water exposure can cause the brain to believe the body is already cooled down, shutting down the chill-out mechanism. This will result in additional overheating, which could be detrimental to the body.

To avoid such complications, Schwarzenegger reveals two simple procedures to take. In the first, he wants his ‘village’ members to drink cold water slowly. To simplify the process, he writes:

“If you want to know how much to drink, use the Galpin Equation by our friend Andy Galpin. Take your body weight in pounds, divide it by 30, and that is the ounces of water you should drink every 15 minutes of hard exercise. So if you’re 180 pounds, you’d want to drink approximately 6 ounces of water (180/30) every 15 minutes.”

According to the bodybuilder, in the second procedure, running cool water on the palms of one’s hands or the soles of one’s feet can aid in cooling down because these areas of the body contain unique blood vessels that speed up the process. However, he notes that, while severely chilled water is not required, an ideal one is sufficient. While cold water can remove heat from the body, the bodybuilder has previously addressed its other benefits.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s chill pill to muscle recovery

Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses research results that suggest that cold exposure is one of the most effective strategies to accelerate muscle repair and prevent excessive discomfort. He goes on to say that researchers examined 28 tests involving cold water immersion, warm water immersion, active recovery, and massage. The results showed that cold water immersion reduced discomfort, inflammation, and muscle damage.

While there are various treatments that are useful for recovery, cold water is the clear winner. Schwarzenegger also recommended that his ‘village’ members have exposure for ten to thirty minutes within the first 48 hours of exercising, when the temperature should be around ten degrees Celsius (about fifty degrees Fahrenheit), to reap the most benefits.

