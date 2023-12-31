Chris Bumstead Announces $11,000-Worth Golden Opportunity for Fitness Freaks

New Year resolutions are on the rise, and Chris Bumstead wants to make sure that everyone stays in shape. The bodybuilding icon has been on an extended break from intense training since his Mr. Olympia win. And now, he wants to get back and help his fans do the same.

In a recent post, Bumstead spoke about how he missed lifting heavy weights and training intensely as a part of his competition prep. Since being on a break and celebrating holidays with his family, the icon already has a lot on his plate, given that his partner is set to give birth to their daughter in 2024. Therefore, he introduced a special opportunity to motivate fans to sweat it out.

Introducing a new training challenge in his fitness app, Bumstead announced that every big achievement carried a hefty monetary reward. The idea was to encourage transformation and ‘not be a skinny b***h‘. The time for the transformation could last anywhere between 6 and 8 weeks, and different categories have different rewards.

“Transformation contest is live! It’s ran through my @cbumfitness training app.”

The cash prizes are the best part of it all. Bumstead announced rewards for 1st place, 2nd place, and a special weight loss transformation category. The first prize offered $6000, whereas the second prize and the weight loss challenge carried $2500 each.

“Members can enter the contest for $35, new members is same fee plus monthly subscription.”

Previously, the bodybuilding icon had organized similar transformation challenges and even gave away gifts like PlayStations as a part of the rewards.

Bumstead’s plan is to get shredded next year. His extended break wore him down, and he constantly felt the urge to bounce back as soon as possible. Now, since he has an entire community working along with him, things seem to be going smoothly.

Why did Chris Bumstead take a break?

After winning his fifth consecutive Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title, Bumstead announced that he needed to take a break. It turns out he opted for a hair transplant procedure sometime after the competition, and that forced him to take time off.

Hair transplants require one to keep the crown sweat and strain-free. However, for someone who’s used to training every single day, Bumstead wasn’t stoked about this. He lamented over his physical changes during the break, noticing the differences immediately. This is where the idea to get the community involved was born. With an entire army wanting to transform their physique in the upcoming year, the bodybuilding icon has a new ray of hope to bounce back.