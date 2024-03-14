Arnold Schwarzenegger Comes Clean on Link Between CBD and Insomnia

Oct 3, 2017; Washington, DC, Former Republican California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger outside of the Supreme Court after oral arguments were heard inside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. In the Gill v. Whitford gerrymandering case, Wisconsin Democrats argue that Republicans drew congressional district lines that all but guarantee GOP control of both houses of the state legislature. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY NETWORK

Insomnia is one of the common conditions people suffer from due to poor sleeping habits and lifestyle choices. Arnold Schwarzenegger has often shared tips to improve sleep quality to prevent this ailment. However, in a segment from his recent newsletter ‘Arnold’s Pump Club,’ he addressed the link between the active ingredient CBD and sleep.

Advertisement

Cannabidiol (CBD) is often associated with relaxation or a feeling of stress relief without any psychoactive effects. Therefore, some might consider its consumption to relieve insomnia-like symptoms. However, Schwarzenegger debunked this theory.

If the number of insomnia cases were to steadily rise over the next five years, Schwarzenegger believes that the sleep industry would end up growing to over $400 million. CBD seems to be one of the go-to choices to induce sleep. However, a randomized control trial conducted to test moderate-to-severe insomnia proved otherwise.

Advertisement

The experiment involved the usage of a 150-mg dose of CBD versus a placebo. Researchers found no improvement in any of the sleep factors they tested for.

“The CBD did not improve total sleep time, sleep efficiency, sleep latency, wake after sleep onset, the number of awakenings after sleep onset, subjective sleep quality, and sleep effort.”

So, it begs the question of whether the dosage of the component was equivalent to the average intake. However, researchers even tried increasing the dose to 300 mg in people who did not suffer from insomnia. Yet, it failed to show improvement in sleep quality.

“Prior research had suggested that CBD might help reduce anxiety and stress…And because anxiety is associated with sleep troubles, it was assumed that CBD could help reduce anxiety and improve sleep. But when tested, the results haven’t held up.”

Advertisement

Instead of supplements like melatonin or components like CBD, Schwarzenegger suggested small habitual changes to help curb insomnia. Eating hours before sleeping, getting sufficient sunlight exposure in the morning, reducing caffeine consumption, and stimulating activities could help with the condition.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also shared a viral mocktail recipe for improved sleep quality

The Sleepy Girl mocktail going viral on TikTok had some legitimate science backing it. While the beverage involved parts of tart cherry juice, magnesium, and sparkling water, Schwarzenegger weighed in on a specific ingredient.

The former bodybuilding legend suggested in an earlier edition of his newsletter that tart cherry juice enhanced the body’s natural ability to fall asleep. It was a low-risk, easily available, and potentially delightful alternative to any other supplement. About 250 ml of tart cherry juice an hour or two before sleep should do the trick.