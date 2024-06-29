Arnold Schwarzenegger Dismisses the Hype on Pre-Workout Supplements Over Coffee

Oct 26, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

The debate on caffeine versus multi-ingredient supplements for pre-workout has been trending for a long time. The preference of one over the other has led to researchers curious about the efficacy of either. Arnold Schwarzenegger wanted to shed more light on this topic through his newsletter.

In his recent newsletter, Arnold talked about how black coffee could be just as effective as a fancy pre-workout supplement. To prove this theory, he pointed readers to a study on ‘Multi-Ingredient Preworkout Supplementation Compared With Caffeine’.

The researchers picked ten subjects to conduct the study on and expected all of them to perform maximum reps with near-maximum weights. The exercises the scientists picked for these people were leg and bench presses.

For pre-workout, one group used 200 mg of caffeine, which amounted up to two cups of coffee. Whereas the other consumed a supplement that included popular pre-workout ingredients. The results were in, and scientists declared that there was no difference between the two.

“Some supplements are designed to help with endurance, fatigue, and work capacity (more reps and sets across an entire workout).”

Therefore, Schwarzenegger concluded that, while both pre-workout practices were equally effective, that did not imply the lack of efficiency of pre-workout rituals in general. Depending on their priorities, one might just want to change the item they consume.

“So, if you’re focused on maximum strength, caffeine could be all you need for a pre-workout boost. If you have other goals — such as muscle gain — some supplements…still offer benefits.”

All in all, Schwarzenegger didn’t want readers to sign up for high-end supplements just because of their multiple ingredients or overhyped constituents. It was essential to keep it simple and make sure the supplements were of good quality.

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes notes of guidelines to get the best supplements

With big loopholes in the food industry, supplements often go under the radar with potentially dangerous ingredients that might even cause accidental doping. To ensure clean components in one’s daily workout essentials, Schwarzenegger penned a dedicated segment in an older newsletter.

The checklist mentioned keeping an eye out for authentic certification from recognized sports authorities who wouldn’t let shady ingredients bypass. Particularly, he named the NSF Certified For Sport and Informed-Sport, who stamp the seal of safety before these supplements go up in the market.