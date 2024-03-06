“I Don’t Feel Obliged Anymore With the Rules”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Takes the Bodybuilding World by Surprise by Announcing $500,000 Prize Money for Arnold Classic 2025

10/26/19 3:05:19 PM — Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A. — Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: RH 138334 Terminator 10/26/2019 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] XXX TERMINATOR324.JPG USA CA

The Arnold Classic is one of the most prestigious bodybuilding competitions, right after Mr. Olympia. While Arnold Schwarzenegger won a series of titles and accolades, he co-founded the Arnold Classic with his friend and promoter, Jim Lorimer. Throughout the history of the event, the organizers had to adhere to many rules, including one in particular that pertained to Mr. Olympia.

When the Arnold Classic grew popular, Schwarzenegger had to make a promise to the founders of Mr. Olympia, Joe and Ben Weider. He swore to always keep the prize money lower than the Olympia. However, he changed tracks this year with the hope of encouraging competition. Schwarzenegger announced that the Arnold Classic 2025 will offer a cash prize of $500,000 to the winner, which is higher than what the Olympia offers.

Naturally, this created a buzz among bodybuilding enthusiasts and guests alike. Jaws dropped in the audience as the star was finally doing something he had kept away from for a long time.

“As you know, the winning prize for the Olympia is $400,000, and I don’t feel obliged anymore with the rules, so we are going to go up to $500,000 for the winner next year for the Arnold Classic.”

But he had his reasons. Schwarzenegger firmly believed this move wasn’t intended to declare which bodybuilding competition was the best. Instead, he wanted this decision to act as a driving force for Olympia to offer better perks.

“I know Joe and Ben are smiling down from heaven to see how successful we are. And they would want me to go and put a little bit of pressure on the Olympia and say ‘Okay, we’re gonna give $500k, so maybe you go to $600k.”

Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Jay Cutler was quick to hop on the support train for Schwarzenegger’s decision. Sharing a screenshot of the news on his Instagram story, he congratulated Schwarzenegger, encouraging him to move forward with the announcement.

The Arnold Classic 2024 served as an eventful weekend for fitness fans across the globe, and out of all the winners that season, some went home with their redemption successfully.

Hadi Choopan vowed to be back for more at the Arnold Classic 2024

This year, the former Mr. Olympia Hadi Choopan made his Arnold Classic debut. He immediately made history by being one of the few bodybuilders to win the title on their debut. After a disappointing Olympia season last year, he is now pumped for more.

However, when Schwarzenegger’s announcement about the prize money came in immediately after his crowning moment, he laughed and promised that it was enough incentive for him to prepare for the next Arnold Classic.