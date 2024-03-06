7-Time Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Warns Fitness Community About Aspirins With Scientific Evidence

Oct 3, 2017; Washington, DC, Former Republican California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger outside of the Supreme Court after oral arguments were heard inside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. In the Gill v. Whitford gerrymandering case, Wisconsin Democrats argue that Republicans drew congressional district lines that all but guarantee GOP control of both houses of the state legislature. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY NETWORK

Bodybuilding has its own set of rumors because it is in the fitness realm. People love to capitalize on rumors, which is also sometimes a leading factor in health-related risks. Rumors abound about Alzheimer’s disease, a prevalent condition in the United States. Arnold Schwarzenegger has emphasized in his newsletter how taking aspirin would not help prevent the notorious neurodegenerative disease.

Aspirin is a common medication around the globe. It helps prevent the body from creating the chemicals that cause the pain factor. But if we consider its role in fitness regimens, it becomes clear why the drug is so popular in the US.

Schwarzenegger already addressed the topic of resistance training’s role in the battle against neurodegenerative diseases in his previous newsletters. And although fitness enthusiasts always have the option of going the natural route, some pick medications, believing in getting a boost from them. However, Arnie has come up with research regarding the commonly used drug, aspirin:

“A recent study analyzed more than 120,000 people and found that aspirin does not help prevent Alzheimer’s or dementia.”

After making this claim, Schwarzenegger conceded that few studies supported the idea that aspirin has preventive health effects. The assumption that inflammation is the same as brain-related disorders is the source of these studies, which Arnie also addressed.

Aspirin and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs) have gained positive connotations just because of these studies. Arnie also shared a study’s details:

“So, scientists reviewed the data of 22 studies ranging from three to fifteen years in duration, including three randomized controlled trials. The researchers didn’t see significant protection against neurodegenerative diseases.”

According to the Austrian Oak, there is never any guarantee for these drugs. Long-term use of NSAIDs may have an effect, although there are hazards associated with this approach. The same holds true with aspirins, as it is impossible to predict how they may influence the user’s health in the long run.

Furthermore, the seven-time Mr. Olympia shared a simple yet significant way of protecting someone from these neurodegenerative diseases:

“If you want to protect your brain, your best bet is to be physically active (including resistance training, maintain a healthy weight, keep your blood pressure and blood sugar low, don’t smoke, limit alcohol, eat enough fiber, and prioritize sleep.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger states the importance of resistance training

In the world of fitness, Arnold Schwarzenegger has long served as an inspiration. His words, borne of his vast knowledge, may seem lofty at first, but when followed methodically, they have the power to unlock anyone’s potential. The Austrian Oak has advised his community to use resistance training as a means to combat the risks of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and dementia.

As usual, Arnie has provided appropriate scientific data to support his claims about resistance training. Inactivity, he said, is a major cause of many brain illnesses, and resistance training is the best way to combat it. In addition to the obvious physical advantages, he stressed the need to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle for one’s mental health.