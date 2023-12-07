Arnold Schwarzenegger Kicks Off New Year’s Resolution Beforehand With a $1000 Challenge

Oct 26, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in ”Terminator: Dark Fate.” Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to “Terminator 2: Judgement Day.” Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Over the years, Arnold Schwarzenegger has managed to create a positive community across the internet surrounding health and fitness. From Reddit threads to his newsletter, ‘Arnold’s Pump Club’, the former bodybuilder has given free workout and diet tips for the community’s benefit. And now, with the season of giving in full swing, Schwarzenegger has another surprise for his ‘village’.

Advertisement

In his recent social media post and newsletter, Schwarzenegger spoke about how his goal was to build up momentum within the community. Fitness enthusiasts from all over the world may want to hit the gym once they ring in the new year. However, as Schwarzenegger says, “do it now!” by taking up the star’s newest challenge.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0hhm27ya4r/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

In order to “finish strong” towards the end of the year, Schwarzenegger decided to challenge his village to perform a set of workouts posted in his newsletter. One must record and post the session online under certain conditions.

“Step 1: Join the Pump Club email list. The link is in my bio.

Step 2: Post at least one workout per week from the program, tag me (@schwarzenegger), and use the hashtag #arnoldschallenge”

And towards the end of the program, the community receives the benefits of a great workout and healthy living even before kick-starting the new year. However, that’s not all. Schwarzenegger had another surprise:

“Three people who enter and post will be randomly selected to win $1,000.”

Advertisement

Given the ‘Terminator’s philanthropic nature, it’s no surprise that he would give away a good amount of money just to promote a healthy lifestyle. And this challenge might just be the thing that his village needs in order to enter the new year with a new perspective.

Arnold Schwarzenegger brings out his philanthropic side often

Back when he used to be deeply involved in politics, Schwarzenegger kick-started an after-school program called ‘After-School All-Stars’. This foundation ensured state grants were available to every public middle school in California for quality after-school programs. He conducted various charity drives for the foundation, including an auction.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cmj2-GeLZwd/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Apart from this, he also donated gifts last Christmas to the Hollenbeck Youth Center and ensures that he interacts with fans. Holidays are a time for people to unwind and spend with their families, but Schwarzenegger makes sure to not only give back but also keep in shape for the upcoming year. It’s been years since he won his last Mr. Olympia title, but the Austrian Oak has been winning hearts ever since.