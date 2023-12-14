“Need a Lot More Lotion…”: Chris Bumstead Laments Over Treating His Spine as Fragile During Mobility Workouts

September 14, 2018 – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. – Second place finisher CHRIS BUMSTEAD of Canada poses during judging of the 2018 Classic Physique Olympia at Joe Weider s Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend 2018. Introduced in 2016, Classic Physique competitors are judged on a balance of muscle density, shape and symmetry, ensuring a streamlined, aesthetic physique. Olympia Weekend 2018 – ZUMAce6_ 20180914_zaf_ce6_107 Copyright: xBrianxCahnx

Bodybuilders have their ups and downs in the sport, and, after a series of highs, Chris Bumstead now seems to be witnessing his lows. The elite bodybuilder, who won five Mr. Olympia Classic Physique titles in a row, has been transparent about his journey so far. However, due to recent developments, he hasn’t been able to work out with the same intensity as he would have for Olympia.

While the year has been more or less joyous for Bumstead, who also recently announced that he was going to be a father, things post-Olympia seem rocky. The star has been struggling to keep in shape after a month-long break owing to a hair transplant.

In a recent Instagram story, Bumstead shared a video of him practicing some mobility exercises. The catch was that the star was feeling uncomfortable while performing them. He previously clarified how he needed to take a 30-day break post-hair transplant, and that affected his form already.

“Sad times not being able to train for 30 days post hair transplant and watching all this work fade away.”

And now, as he gradually attempted to get back on track, Bumstead still felt that he needed more assistance for smoother movements. The caption for the video talked about how motion is the ‘lotion’ for muscles. The more one moves, the more mobility they gain. However, when the Canadian star shared the video, he cheekily wrote:

“Need a lot more lotion for my motion.”

Ever since his transplant, Bumstead has been lamenting various aspects of age and circumstances that have affected his bodybuilding capacity. Be it building up a good metabolism for an epic bulking period or performing various intense exercises, the star perseveres.

Chris Bumstead couldn’t get the bulk he wished for

Previously, the 28-year-old icon shared a parody of bulking season during training, featuring jacked bodybuilders gorging on pizza. Referring to bodybuilders’ practice of binging on high-calorie foods during the phase, the clip was uploaded for hilarious purposes.

However, Bumstead mockingly lamented over the fact that, with age, he lost his high metabolism. As a result, munching on too much high-calorie food won’t have favorable results for him anymore. Nevertheless, he presses on and already seems to be working his way into the new year.