Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals an Eye-Opening Link Between Sugar Cravings and Sleep Hygiene

Steve Harvey once firmly said out loud, ‘Sugar is really a killer’, amidst most of the foods consumed. While it’s not necessary to eliminate its intake, former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger knows a way or two to reduce sugar consumption without feeling restricted. In his recent newsletter, he writes about the link between an individual’s sleep and sugar intake.

Researchers recently revealed that consuming sugar is closely related to our sleep. So much so that bad-quality sleep with erratic patterns could lead to sweet cravings. However, Schwarzenegger also shared some tips for his village members to help them understand the science behind the problem. He also mentions how to tackle it without cutting off sugar completely.

A recent study on the potential strategy for decreasing the intake of free sugars suggests that improving sleep quality could significantly help curb sugar consumption, along with total calories and fats. In the end, the goal was to see if they could get the optimum sleep time of around seven hours.

For this, researchers provided some tips on how to improve their sleep instead of instructing subjects to cut down on sugar at night. They deliberately refrained from stopping subjects from consuming sugar to observe organic results.

“They examined people who slept less than 7 hours per night, gave them tips on how to improve sleep quality (cooler room temperature, avoiding caffeine before bed, following the same schedule every night, limiting screen time, etc.), and then checked to see if sleep or behaviors changed.”

At the end of the experiment, people showed positive results in terms of their sleep quality. Without the researchers providing any dietary recommendations, the subjects cut down on their calories drastically while witnessing a significant difference in their sleeping patterns.

“The tips helped people sleep 50 minutes to 1.5 hours more, resulting in them eating nearly 200 fewer calories per day and about 10 grams less sugar.”

Sleep deprivation could cause elevated levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin and lower levels of the hormone that indicates satisfaction, which is. leptin. Schwarzenegger has often spoken about how getting good sleep is crucial for developing the body and brain. But with proper attention, sleep could also improve one’s lifespan.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals the link between sleep and longevity

Good sleep is often required to give the body a break, move with the sun, and heal damages throughout the day. Oftentimes, lack of sleep could cause problems ranging from an irritable mood to increased susceptibility to health problems.

This is why Schwarzenegger highlighted the link between sleep and longevity in one of his older newsletters. He revealed how good quality sleep could increase one’s lifespan by five years and were less susceptible to death by any form of disease.