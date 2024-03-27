Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the ‘Silent Killer’ of Muscles in Fitness Enthusiasts

Any fitness enthusiast goes through a series of routines and diet changes to get jacked. The purpose of having intense workouts at the gym, followed by a dedicated meal plan, is to ensure that the individual grows to their full potential. However, there could be a crucial hindrance to this process, and Arnold Schwarzenegger talked about it in his newsletter, ‘Arnold’s Pump Club’.

A sleep schedule is often one of the most common factors in having good health. It determines the amount of rest and recovery the body receives in a day. When erratic, it could affect an individual’s body in many ways, and Schwarzenegger claimed that it could be a reason for stunted muscle growth.

A study based on the ‘influence of sleep restriction on weight loss’ elaborated on this phenomenon. The experiment involved two groups following the same fat-loss diet, except one restricted their sleep by one hour per night.

The results were in. While both groups lost similar amounts of weight, the ones who restricted their sleep lost more muscle and held on to the fat. However, the experiment didn’t end there.

“The study participants were allowed to catch up on sleep as much as they wanted on the weekends, but those who didn’t sleep enough still lost muscle instead of fat.”

Weight loss occurs in the muscle instead of the fat in the body. This is why Schwarzenegger stressed that sleep deprivation and a lack of recovery led to a loss of muscle.

After highlighting the issue, he wrapped up the segment with a simple solution.

“While some muscle loss is expected during a diet, you can help preserve your hard-earned muscle by training hard, eating enough protein, and getting enough sleep.”

Schwarzenegger has often uniquely approached diet. He doesn’t believe in eliminating consumption. Instead, he’d rather compensate with more cardio or portion control. In a previous article, he addressed this subject in detail.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals a simple trick to upgrade diet

Cutting down on food could lead to weight loss. But that might not always be the healthy way to do it. Instead, Schwarzenegger suggested a simple diet trick to help with an individual’s fitness goals.

A diet should ideally involve adding instead of subtracting. Therefore, instead of eliminating foods one would normally eat, Schwarzenegger suggests adding more nutrients to the meal plan. This technique helps provide more fuel to the body, and with elements like protein and fiber increased, it would help satiate cravings and hunger.