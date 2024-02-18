“Go to Positive Failure” Mike Mentzer Once Revealed Tips on How to Train Alone

One of the pioneers of bodybuilding, Mike Mentzer has always had different ideologies regarding training. Mentzer’s idea of training until failure and the heavy intense training was not received well by all. However, Mentzer always believed in his method of training no matter what.

While the late bodybuilder has shared various training methodologies, he once shared tips on how one can train alone when you don’t have a partner. In a resurfaced video of the veteran, he mentions how there are certain exercises where one cannot do forced reps without a training partner.

However, Mentzer further stated that there is the vast majority of exercises, you can do forced reps. All you need to use is a little bit of innovation. Mentzer also shared a few examples of how to train alone. If you want to do a dip set, stand on a chair, go into the top position, and continue to lower yourself or use your feet as an aid.

Another example Mr. Heavy Duty shared is how to do the concentration curls. If you don’t have a training partner and want to do forced reps for your arms, do concentration curls. What you can do here is use your free hand to assist in completing the set.

And when you want to train using the dumbbells laterals you curl the weights above your shoulder. Then extend your arms out and lower slowly under control. According to Mentzer training alone is not difficult and is rather simple.

“It’s Very simple, that’s a lot of things you can do.”

In conclusion, Mentzer also states that it does not matter if you cannot do all his tips while training alone. But, as he always advocated in one statement, was to make sure when you train, you train hard.

“You still train as hard as you can. You at least go to positive failure.”

Mike Mentzer breaks down his observations about recovery and muscle gains

In another resurfaced video, the legend answered some FAQs about the techniques, specifically about his perception of gains and recovery. He answered how he observed this over a few weeks. The question also included whether he grouped certain body parts. Since his workout plan consisted of five days a week or almost every other day.

Mentzer shared that he dedicated a body part to each of the weeks to train. On Monday – Chest and Back, Thursday – Shoulders and Arms, Sunday – Legs. The plan was made in such a way that the legs were given an edge for recovery since the workouts for the rest of the body parts coincided. The legs had a recovery time of 216 hours.

He also mentioned how his clients called to inform him about following the same routine and getting similar results, with legs getting more time to recover. This led him to discover that growth directly affected muscle recovery. While training was necessary for the growth, a rest period was equally required to make the action happen.