Former Bodybuilding Legend Arnold Schwarzenegger Opens Up About ‘The Unbreakable Diet’

A few weeks ago, 7-time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote to his village members on the importance of following a flexible diet. With the help of scientific backing, he proved that a flexible diet could be the secret to sticking to a diet plan for a longer duration. Not only that, it also helps achieve better outcomes and less burnout. However, in the recent edition of Arnold’s Pump Club, Schwarzenegger states that there is more to it.

According to the Austrian Oak, a larger equation is at play when discussing diets and proper diet routines. In the newsletter, he writes about ‘The Unbreakable Diet.’ When an individual follows a particular diet routine and considers it unbreakable, they make significant changes in their lifestyle and the type of food they eat to adapt to the diet.

When following the Unbreakable Diet routine, individuals avoid everything they like. For example, they avoid going to restaurants and cut out their favorite foods on sugar and carbs.

However, with the help of scientific study, Arnold states that it doesn’t work like this. An analysis was conducted on this and published in the journal Appetite, in which it read:

“Researchers looked at what happens when you tell people to go cold turkey on their favorite foods and found that people ate 133 percent more calories than those given no restrictions or guidelines whatsoever.”

Furthermore, Arnold cites that people believe that you are sacrificing the results you want when you add flexibility to your diet. But that is not the case. He mentions that any diet that revolves around severe restriction only causes anxiety, stress, and cravings. This could lead to your idea of a good diet to fail.

“Latest research on diet breaks suggests — you can enjoy and still achieve better health. If you’re trying to start eating better, build a plan where it’s hard to fail.”

In conclusion, Arnold states that one should add food and flexibility alike, as it will not stress you out. For most individuals, a healthy life means protecting your health without stressing everything you eat. And that is what Arnold also vouches for, i.e., to make your diet plan work well for you.

“Everyone wants to say that “it’s not a diet, it’s a lifestyle,” but rarely does anyone ask what you want your life to look like.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals a diet that can help reduce depression

In an earlier edition of his newsletter, Arnold shared details about a particular diet backed by scientific research that reduces depression. Working out and exercising are beneficial to mental health. But Schwarzenegger shares that our eating habits can contribute a lot more to a healthier mental state. He goes on to disclose that a Mediterranean diet can help reduce depression.

Studies show that individuals who followed this diet saw remarkable improvement. Scientists observed over 1500 participants who had depressive symptoms ranging from mild to severe. The findings stated that a Mediterranean diet increases the gut flora, which will send chemical signals to the brain and thus reduce depression.

However, the absence of proper, substantiated evidence shows that it cannot be solely the magic of the diet. If it can help alleviate the symptoms even in the slightest of ways, it’s a bonus. To get started with a Mediterranean diet, Arnold recommends eating whole grains, vegetables, fruit, legumes, all kinds of nuts, olive oil, and seafood.