“Next Time You Think It’s Too Late”: 76-Year-Old Arnold Schwarzenegger Proves ‘Age Is Just a Number’ Scientifically

At an age where one would prefer retiring to a quiet place, Arnold Schwarzenegger is giving serious productivity goals with his newsletter. The star has aged gracefully and at 76, he managed to release a hit Netflix series, a documentary, and a book in the same year! So when the question about workouts having an age limit arose, Schwarzenegger had the perfect response ready.

In his newsletter, ‘Arnold’s Pump Club’, he often debunks or justifies various fitness and health-related theories scientifically. This time, it was the idea of age being just a number. Addressing the concerns of many who thought that one couldn’t transform their health after a certain age, Schwarzenegger issued a reminder.

“The next time you think it’s too late to turn around your health, we hope you remember this study. Recent research found that people over the age of 85 can still add strength and muscle by training just three times per week.”

The study ‘Muscle Mass and Strength Gains Following Resistance Exercise Training in Older Adults 65–75 Years and Older Adults Above 85 Years’ addressed these concerns. According to it, the human body churns out incredible results when challenged. While the study was conducted on different age groups, the people above the age of 85 seemed to provide positive results.

“In fact, the older group added an average of 11 percent lean muscle and 46 percent more strength after 12 weeks of strength training”

Speaking of which, Schwarzenegger highly recommends strength training for combating the effects of aging. This also includes enhancing the body’s ability to fight diseases and stay fit.

“No matter what has happened in the past or whether you’ve stepped foot in a gym, it’s never too late to start protecting your health.”

Coming from a senior age group himself, the Austrian Oak swears by the same formula for maintaining fitness. Consistency is the key and it’s never too late to begin.

Fitness is for everyone, says Arnold Schwarzenegger

During a speech at the Arnold Sports Festival this year, Schwarzenegger talked about how people called him an inspiration for easing everyone into healthy living. However, the star acknowledged that it was only fair for him to be up on stage and list his inspirations.

The star then pointed out to a bunch of special athletes who defied all odds to flaunt extreme stunts. This included champions like Miles Taylor, Derick Carver, and Garrett Ford, who came to the stage and performed some incredibly strong feats. Schwarzenegger pointed out how fitness was for everyone, and even special athletes like them deserved accessibility to a gym and a place to workout. And that is the thought that drives the star every day.