Chris Bumstead and Courtney King Shower Praises Upon Phil Heath for His Recent Silver Screen Venture

7-time Olympia Phil Heath stunned the bodybuilding world with his incredible documentary ‘Breaking Olympia,’ with icons like Jay Cutler, Joe Baena, Hany Rambod, and many others voicing their appreciation for the film. And now, 5-time Classic Physique champion Chris Bumstead and partner Courtney King have joined the bandwagon with good wishes for the Gift.

While Bumstead and King eagerly await their baby daughter, they have been spending time leisurely, taking things slow and easy. Their recent movie night included screening the bodybuilding veteran’s documentary of his achievements and struggles through Olympia. Both put up pictures of them watching and enjoying it on their Instagram stories.

Courtney King was in awe of the production and congratulated Heath and his wife, Shurie Cremona, for the hard work they put in for the movie. As for Heath, he thanked Courtney King for the kind words by sharing her message on his Instagram story.

Bumstead also wrote a heartfelt message on his Instagram story about how inspirational Heath’s perspective on competition felt. Being a fellow bodybuilding champion, hearing the experiences of a veteran like Heath left an impact on him.

“@philheath documentary was awesome…A dominant legend sharing some of the human side of what it takes to be great.”

But what seems to have stolen the show for his partner King was an adorable glimpse of Heath’s fur children, dogs Hanzo and Bulma. With a caption full of hearts, King couldn’t help but adore the sight of puppy eyes, and Heath affirmed her feelings.

“Our fur nuggets…”

The Gift’s documentary was a good way for the bodybuilder couple to unwind and relax. For the past few days, Bumstead has shifted focus from the daily hustle and bustle of work to setting up his crib for his daughter. Although the experience has been tiring, he recently revealed how he felt about the anticipation of the event.

Chris Bumstead had been taking things slowly to spend more time at home

Since Thanksgiving last year, when the couple announced they were having a baby, life has been a whirlwind of highs and lows for Bumstead. From winning the Olympia to traveling to various countries, collaborating with fellow bodybuilding champions, and doing lots of filming, he hasn’t been able to catch a break.

Recently, in an Instagram post, he talked about how he had been so busy that he regrettably couldn’t spend as much time as he wanted with his family. The grand chaos almost made him brush past the little joys of life. That’s why, now that he’d been cruising through his off-season, Bumstead confessed he’d chosen to lay back and prepare for his child.