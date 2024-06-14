Arnold Schwarzenegger Sheds Light on the Benefits of Resistance Training on Brain Health

There have always been arguments in the bodybuilding community about the various methods of training. However, each of them contributes to a healthier body in its natural form, which Arnold Schwarzenegger cherishes. Recently, in his newsletter, the bodybuilder revealed that lifting weights in the gym can help people with their cognitive health in addition to their muscle development.

There are numerous illnesses associated with one of the most vital parts of the human body. And, to keep it in check, the Austrian Oak provides a simple tip with his ‘village’ members, writing:

“A new review suggests that resistance training reduces your risk of Alzheimer’s and could also slow the progression of the disease.”

According to various research studies, resistance training consists of pushing or pulling against an individual’s resistance. This is quite different from typical strength training in that it incorporates a vast amount of muscle tissue by gradually raising the weight the individual lifts while decreasing the number of reps, resulting in larger body strength improvements.

Despite their distinctions, these two are significantly more beneficial than aerobic activities since they focus on the individual’s complete well-being. According to the Terminator actor, the more time and effort a person puts into such training, the better their brain will be protected, as he writes:

“Studies suggest you’ll see a significant difference in your brain health by training a minimum of twice weekly for at least six months.”

The bodybuilder goes on to say that lifting weights improves the volume of an individual’s white matter, which is present in the brain’s deeper tissues, and enables the transmission of information and communication between various locations.

This also protects against numerous diseases and increases brain volume. The Austrian Oak has always been an advocate for any type of physical activity, especially for people who are unable to devote enough time to a gym session, and he previously claimed that sprinting on stairs can be quite beneficial.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s simple tip towards maximizing health benefits

When time is limited in an individual’s daily routine and they are unable to visit the gym, a fast sprint workout on the stairs can be extremely beneficial. According to Arnold Schwarzenegger, running up the stairs a few times per day can help with heart health, cardiovascular fitness, and blood pressure control.

He stresses the study in which participants were asked to sprint the stairs for 20 seconds before going down to improve their recovery process, and this exercise was performed at least two times.

While the efforts were minimal, they were extremely beneficial since these intensive bursts of physical activity, when performed three to four times per day, can result in a 40 percent decrease in death from all causes and up to a 49 percent reduction in death from cardiovascular disease.