Bodybuilding Icon Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares New Carb Intake Rules for Better Workout Performance

Carbohydrates, or carbs, in short, are a vital nutrient in every human diet. A lot of myths have spread regarding this form of nutrient, including that it is unhealthy for those interested in fitness. However, per the newsletter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former bodybuilder has revealed a new set of rules for carb consumption that are important for a person’s exercise regime.

The 76-year-old talks about how a high carbohydrate intake is recommended before particularly strenuous exercise. On the other hand, Schwarzenegger emphasized that an individual shouldn’t cut out this source of nutrition completely.

The Austrian Oak has once again offered his view based on scientific research:

“Research suggests that carbs help support better performance — especially if you’re performing a longer endurance-focused workout.”

The scientists who carried out the particular study noticed a peculiar phenomenon. Schwarzenegger claims that the results demonstrated that those who had more carbs before a 90-minute exercise session exhibited less fatigue and lasted the session longer with high-intensity workouts.

The seven-time Mr. Olympia also recommended pre-workout carbs for a few exercises:

“If you’re going to do longer-lasting activity (especially endurance-type exercise, like running, biking, etc.), want to build muscle, or are trying to maximize performance or strength, enjoying pre-workout carbs is probably in your best interest.”

Apart from just bulking up on carbs, the Austrian Oak emphasized the need to consume it in moderation. According to Schwarzenegger, 20–40 grams of carbs before a workout session are completely beneficial. He also suggested adding 20–40 grams of protein along with your carb intake.

The former bodybuilder also offered general advice for those who spend less time in their workout sessions. An individual aiming for fat loss should consume fewer or no carbs and can preferably enjoy anything caffeine-based as their pre-workout. Even the seven-time Mr. Olympia used to take coffee before training and consume his food afterward.

Arnold Schwarzenegger ending the debate of cardio versus strength training

The question of cardio and strength training has long been on the radar of almost every fitness enthusiast. On the other hand, Arnold Schwarzenegger once highlighted that resistance training should be done before cardio, as it is the best way to maximize strength.

In the research, the focus was on several participants who worked out at least twice or three times each week. Schwarzenegger pointed out how the participants showed the same VO2 max outcome by performing cardio or strength training in their order of preference.

The former bodybuilding icon highlighted how prioritizing resistance training before any type of workout session will enhance the outcomes. The Austrian Oak also advised adopting a proper fitness regimen because it will accelerate the person’s progress.