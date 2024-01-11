“Become a Robot and Just Do It”: Chris Bumstead Reveals His Cheat Code for Discipline in Training Routines

Chris Bumstead has become a household name not only for his impeccable physique and endearing personality but also for the vision he sets. While serving as an inspiration for millions, the bodybuilding icon crossed several hurdles to bag not one but five Mr. Olympia Classic Physique titles.

All his achievements required major changes in his lifestyle, a whole mindset shift, and most importantly, discipline. Bumstead had to stick to a strict routine for so long that he got used to it. In a recent Q&A video, a fan asked the bodybuilding icon how he stuck to his schedule and developed the discipline to adhere to it.

The first technique that Bumstead utilized was following a structured routine. It locked him into a monotonous step-by-step procedure that he had no other option but to follow. This helped the icon overcome lethargy and demotivation during training.

“On those days where you really feel like you don’t want to do it… doesn’t matter because it’s just part of your routine. You become a robot and just do it without even thinking.”

A structured routine also helps in maintaining one’s mental health. Since the bodybuilder has no choice but to follow the regimen every day, they end up training their mindset along the way. Bumstead believes that he felt mentally great upon following this routine.

Another integral part of inculcating discipline into one’s training is having a strong support system. For the five-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique, his fiancee, sister, brother-in-law, and coach have been boulders through his journey.

“Treating people around you who are important properly so that they treat you properly and have your back in hard times is just like such a cheat code for discipline.”

Throughout his bodybuilding career, Bumstead has witnessed the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. From battling autoimmune diseases to recently dealing with a hair transplant, the icon credits his friends and family for sticking around.

Chris Bumstead on crossing health-related hurdles

As a bodybuilder, one of the most integral aspects of the sport is to keep oneself healthy. Yet, going through intensive workout routines from time to time makes it impossible to avoid injuries. Unfortunately, Bumstead experienced multiple tragedies at the peak of his career.

Be it the 2018 Mr. Olympia, when the icon faced his autoimmune disease of the kidney, or the recent 2023 Mr. Olympia, where he tore his lats, Bumstead went through hell and back. That’s when having a disciplined routine helped him stay on the throne for five consecutive years since 2019. And he continues to inspire many.