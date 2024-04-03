“Good Thing Gone Bad”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils a Significant Potential Solution for Autoimmune Disorders

The immune system’s primary job is to protect and defend an individual from harmful elements. However, there’s a sliver of possibility that this defense mechanism goes into overdrive and protects a little too well, causing harm. Autoimmune diseases can have a significantly negative impact on people. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed exciting research in his newsletter, ‘Arnold’s Pump Club,’ that could help prevent the problem to some extent.

In the segment titled ‘On Our Radar: Autoimmune Protection,’ Schwarzenegger introduces new research on the same. A study on ‘Vitamin D and Marine n-3 Fatty Acids for Autoimmune Disease Prevention’ suggests that fish oil could benefit this situation.

“Autoimmune disorders are the perfect example of a good thing gone bad…But if you want some insurance, a diet change could help your body function the way you want.”

The study was conducted on 21,000 participants over seven years. Researchers divided all the members into three groups, where the first group consumed fish oil, the second consumed vitamin D supplements, and the last had a placebo. This intake continued for five years before they took a break for the next two.

The findings were stunning. Not only did the fish oil consumers show a lower risk of autoimmune disease by 22%, but they also had positive results during their two-year break. Meanwhile, other consumers witnessed their defenses fade over time during the break.

Fish oil consumers still showed a 17% lower risk despite cutting their consumption down for two years. While this was just one study that showed positive results in preventing autoimmune disease, the conclusion was based on significant output. Schwarzenegger says that there was no harm in trying it out either way.

“Again, it’s just one study, and no one behavior can guarantee prevention. But this is a low-risk option, and fish oil has many other health benefits.”

The former bodybuilder recommended fitness enthusiasts to get their fish oil from reputable sources. The supplement could carry various benefits for the brain and body, and some of the recommended sources were from fatty fish like salmon, herring, sardines, etc.

Arnold Schwarzenegger recommends fish oil for another common medical trouble

Frequent headaches could be quite troublesome, especially when they occur for no apparent reason. However, Schwarzenegger once revealed a supplement useful for reducing the frequency of such pains.

In a previous newsletter, he revealed how fish oil was the fix for the issue. It elevates a group of hormones that soothe headaches. A crucial component of fish oil, i.e., omega-3 fatty acids, also helps in relieving stress and providing better sleep. Fish oil seems to be the magic ingredient to health problems, fighting headaches, autoimmune diseases, and more.