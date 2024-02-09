“Obsess Too Much About Changes...”: Jay Cutler Reveals Facts on How Often You Need to Change Your Diet

When it comes to working out, training, and building muscle, the Quod Stomp, Jay Cutler means business. He is not one to be laid back but instead emphasizes the importance of a consistent meal and structured diet. He understands the significance of diet in the area of fitness and ensures to guide his fans and fellow enthusiasts on a proper routine.

Through the recent Jay Mail, Cutler shared with his followers how often your diet requires change. He wrote in his mail that there are a few fitness enthusiasts who are following the 12-week transformation challenge with him.

With the challenge progressing, and into their third week, Cutler suggested their diet doesn’t need to change at this point. What they require and should follow is complete consistency. You do not have to deviate from the program and routine you follow when you’re entirely committed. This helps growth immensely.

Cutler further mentions that only when you’re committed there is a need to make changes and they work. He always stressed having meals at the right time and not having missed your meals or cheated since day 1 of your challenge.

“I find people obsess too much about changes far too soon, when in fact what they really need is to build some momentum through ongoing consistency.”

Furthermore, Cutler writes that he is training with people in the 12-week challenge who are having reefed days, and they earn this due to their commitment for the first 2-3 weeks.

“Understand that if you keep changing things, it means you are actually losing the chance to force progression when your body NEEDS changes.”

Therefore, the Quad Stomp mentions that if you have your meals consistently, you build your metabolic rate well. This means your diet plan is working well. And, there is no need to change anything in the first 2-3 weeks of your routine. A structured plan and consistency in meals are essential for progress in training.

Jay Cutler reveals how to revamp your post-workout meal

Ace bodybuilder Jay Cutler may have retired from bodybuilding in 2013, but that has never stopped him from giving fitness advice to his followers. In a recent mail, Cutler furnished details on how to elevate the effectiveness of your regular post-workout meal.

This meal is integral for your fitness as it helps to repair muscles and replenish lost nutrients. Therefore, he recommended adding lean protein, more fiber, and cinnamon for a well-balanced post-workout meal.