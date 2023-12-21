After Revealing the Ultimate Pre-Workout, Arnold Schwarzenegger Explores the Unique Dance Between Coffee and Bone Health

Oct 28, 2007; San Diego, CA, USA; California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger applauds for the San Diego police and fire fighters during a ceremony before the Houston Texans-San Diego Chargers game at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Stan Liu-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Stan Liu

Coffee drinkers across the globe might have some good news for them, and that too, from Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger himself. In the recent edition of his newsletter, the seven-time Olympia talks about coffee and its benefits.

After revealing caffeine as the ultimate pre-workout in a previous edition of Arnold’s Pump Club, the Austrian Oak writes about how coffee can improve bone health.

Caffeine consumption has always been a controversial topic in the health and fitness sphere. While some studies suggest that too much of it can lead to multiple problems, like calcium loss, others provide an understanding of how consuming it in moderation can have several benefits. This article and Arnold’s recent study focus on the latter.

In his positive corner of the internet, Arnold Schwarzenegger argues that not all caffeine is equal and that there is something special about this magical bean. And while overconsumption of coffee can lead to health problems, the proper amount can improve bone health.

“A recent study suggests that the right amount of coffee can improve bone health.”

Two cohorts of 564 (Group 1–329, Group 2–235) adults from the Hong Kong Osteoporosis Study (HKOS) in different timelines became the study’s subjects. It focused on coffee consumption’s effect by examining a collection of small molecules in the blood that reflect healthy bones. The results showed that drinking a certain amount of coffee daily gave these individuals better bone mineral density (BMD).

“The scientists found that up to three cups of coffee per day are associated with better bone mineral density and overall bone health.“

And BMD is just one of many benefits of moderate coffee consumption. If the caffeine-rich drink is not overdone, a meta-analysis found that it is not associated with osteoporosis or fractures and might be protective.

But other factors, like one’s genes, diet, and lifestyle habits, can also play a crucial role in one’s body’s response to coffee. However, if one increases coffee consumption from three or four cups to six or eight, it can reverse the benefits and cause a lot of calcium loss. So, moderation while drinking coffee will always remain the key.

Though Arnold has mentioned the benefits of coffee in this edition, it’s not the first time he has called out the benefits of caffeine for building muscles.

Arnold Schwarzenegger hails caffeine as the ultimate pre-workout

A few days ago, Schwarzenegger mentioned how caffeine is an incredible pre-workout and how it can increase fat burning. Arnold cited a study in which it was found that consuming coffee 30 minutes before a workout “increased fat burning by about 13 percent.”

While drinking coffee can be helpful, overdosing and not doing the basics right would only lead to unwanted results. So, without a good diet, regular exercise, and a good dose of sleep, even this incredible pre-workout would be of no use.