Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Surprising Benefits of Ashwagandha

Lately, the fitness world has been raving about naturally derived supplements in the form of plants and fungi. These ingredients help relieve stress, anxiety, and fatigue. Arnold Schwarzenegger recently addressed one such plant that has been a craze among bodybuilders. In his recent newsletter, ‘Arnold’s Pump Club,’ he revealed the benefits of Ashwagandha.

Plants and mushrooms used to help bodies react to stress and anxiety are broadly called adaptogens. They’re often consumed in the form of powdered supplements or pills or are mixed into coffee. Schwarzenegger notes how many adaptogens have been a part of Ayurvedic practice for a long time but lack human trials to present proof.

Ashwagandha is slowly gaining popularity; however, it is already in use as a medicinal herb in many parts of Asia and Africa. And Schwarzenegger suggests that it might hold the key to improving workout performance apart from its regular benefits. He quotes two studies that talked about the herb’s positive effects.

Research on the effects of Ashwagandha on sleep suggests it helps people snooze for about half an hour more than those using a placebo. Meanwhile, another study on Ashwagandha’s effects on stress shows positive effects in reducing cortisol levels. However, Schwarzenegger followed up with a disclaimer.

“The research is promising, but more studies are still needed. Right now, the biggest limitation is that there isn’t much research on long-term use.”

The general rule of thumb with supplements is to check the source and certification of purity. One must consider purchasing from companies that invest in third-party certifications. Schwarzenegger also advises looking for a seal of approval from the NSF for Sport and Informed-Sport.

“Making false label claims, using tainted supplements, or ingredients with impurities is too easy for supplement companies.”

The former Mr. Olympia suggests 300 to 600 mg daily for optimum results. While studies on Ashwagandha might still be under work, it opens the doors to more adaptogens and various mediums of health improvement. Schwarzenegger once also suggested a home remedy to improve sleep quality.

Arnold Schwarzenegger adds his twist to the viral sleep mocktail

TikTok had recently been raving about a sleep mocktail—a delightful beverage that induces good-quality sleep. Arnold Schwarzenegger added his take on the beverage in one of his newsletter articles.

Tart cherry juice contains melatonin, which increases tryptophan. This element increases the natural production of melatonin in the body. The best part about the beverage is the low-risk factor, which makes it a safe option. Schwarzenegger suggested consuming 30 ml of tart cherry juice concentrate or about 250 ml of regular tart cherry juice about one to two hours before sleep for a long, undisturbed sleep.