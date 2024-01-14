With the Help of a Five-Year Study, Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains How Getting 7 Hours of Sleep Helps You Live Longer

Oct 28, 2007; San Diego, CA, USA; California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger applauds for the San Diego police and fire fighters during a ceremony before the Houston Texans-San Diego Chargers game at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Stan Liu-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Stan Liu

7-time Olympia winner and former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger has always advocated for a healthy and active life. Among all his various healthy lifestyle tips, one that stands out is to get enough sleep. People often cut back on their sleep. But if not getting enough sleep is a regular part of your routine, you may be at an increased risk for obesity, poor mental health, high blood pressure, and heart disease.

Advertisement

To avoid all of this, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in his newsletter, discusses the 5-6-7 sleep rule. The Austrian Oak shares this rule for those who do not get enough sleep and consider this as a motivation to make it a better habit. Researches suggest that anyone who sleeps for less than five hours has more than twice the chance of getting dementia, while anyone who sleeps less than 6 hours per night is 15 percent more likely to be overweight. The former Californian governor, however, advocates for a minimum of 7 hours of sleep.

“People who sleep at least 7 hours per night can live up to 5 years longer than those who don’t get enough shuteye.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, another popular tip Arnold has shared with his fellow village members on getting better sleep is the Ted Lasso Sleep Trick. A simple breathing exercise can help improve your health, rest, fight cravings, and reduce your anxiety levels. Hence, the 4-7-8 combination helps put you in a more relaxed state.

“The 4-7-8 method calms your body, and research suggests it improves your heart rate and HRV and lowers anxiety and blood pressure.”

Therefore, the Terminator in his newsletter says that the foundation of better and quality sleep is going to bed on time and waking up on time. To achieve quality sleep, one should focus on performing activities that help calm the brain, cut down on electronics and screen time, cut off food, and move during the daytime. Additionally, Arnold also recently mentioned that sleep is the best way to boost his performance.

Not an intense workout, but this is what Arnold Schwarzenegger advice to boost performance

A well-planned workout schedule and diet can only take you as far. According to Schwarzenegger, the real deal is to get adequate sleep. In his newsletter, he shared how integral it is for one to get sleep after an intense workout for optimal recovery. While a good amount of sleep can improve performance largely, it also helps reduce many lifestyle diseases.

“Not getting enough rest caused poor performance in skill acquisition and significant decreases in endurance, strength, power, and HIIT-style workouts.”

Advertisement

He also added that inadequate sleep can lead to weight gain and recommends getting a good 6 hours sleep. It’s also helpful for a healthy metabolism process which influences physical performance.