“Been Extremely Hard on Myself”: Chris Bumstead Confesses the Truth Behind How 2023 Mr. Olympia Witnessed a New Version of Him

Bodybuilding has several icons to look up to who have etched their name in history with their achievements. One of them is Canadian icon Chris Bumstead. After winning five Mr. Olympia Classic Physique titles in a row, the star has set forth to train, prepare, and look forward to more opportunities this new year.

Advertisement

However, Bumstead’s mindset is what makes him a champion. Always striving to improve himself, the icon often shares bits and pieces of his journey with his fans. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note on his feelings before winning his fifth consecutive title.

The bodybuilding icon posted a video of him posing and checking in, probably before the 2023 Mr. Olympia. However, he admitted that, at the time of recording that video, he wasn’t as confident. The way Bumstead usually prepares for championships mentally is by creating a false perception of his physique in his mind. This keeps him grounded.

Advertisement

However, 2023 was different and special in a different way. Not only did Bumstead go through a separate mental process to prepare for the ultimate showdown, but he also had many obstacles to combat. The icon tore his lats a few weeks before the Olympia and had to work around that. And while he would never look at his competitors before the showdown, he observed their progress this time to motivate himself.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2Ih9JxgSLD/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

“I really was behind for a while, but I was able to look at these check ins and still feel immense pride of my work, at the same time as creating a sense of urgency to look even better.”

Bumstead, therefore, hinted at a change in his mindset. He has always resorted to downplaying himself, so he stayed motivated enough to put his best foot forward. However, growth happens, and mannerisms change. The GOAT realized that a shift in approach was necessary.

Advertisement

“I’ve always been extremely hard on myself, especially when it comes to bodybuilding…I have no regret, but the secret is, what’s gotten me here doesn’t have to be what keeps me here.”

It turns out that having a negative approach to motivating oneself can only go so far. With the new year bringing in new milestones and roles, Bumstead is prepared to shift to a positive mindset to enjoy the journey. Meanwhile, his dedication to the goal remains intact.

Chris Bumstead has a go-to trick to stay focused and disciplined

With rigorous workout routines and diet in place, one is bound to grow bored or demotivated along the way. However, when the stakes are as high as Bumstead and his titles, one might wonder how the icon sticks to his routine without fail.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0ZW5rxAAPF/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

In a Q&A video, Bumstead revealed that he became a robot to follow his elaborate training for the Olympia. Since the title was the ultimate goal, no matter how monotonous everything felt, he had to stick to it. Plus, a structured routine like the one he followed gave him some mental stability, enabling a mindset-building experience. That’s how the icon won his fifth title in a row.