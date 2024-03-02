Arnold Strongman Classic 2024: Mitchell Hooper Scores an Impressive Win at Apollon Wheels on Day 2

The Apollon Wheels round witnessed some exciting performances by the participants. While top-scoring strongmen like Evan Singleton and Hafthor Bjornsson saw disappointments in this event, Mitchell Hooper surprised the arena with his strength, winning the event.

Narrowly beating both Polish strongman Mateusz Kieliszkowski and British strongman Tom Stoltman, who each scored four reps on the 400-pound apparatus (bar), Hooper performed five easy reps, leaving the arena in a frenzy. While other participants struggled to get in a single repetition, the Canadian made sure to flaunt his strength.

On the other side, Evan Singleton came in strong with a lot of cheer and hype but failed to lift the apparatus properly. Fans were also disappointed by Bjornsson’s attempt, which, although it started off promising, ended with him scoring two reps.

Hooper’s success at this event not only drew more hype to his overall performance but also got several fans rooting for another title.

Veterans like Martins Licis and Bobby Thompson also ended the event with some disappointment. They could only score a single rep each.

As they marked an end to the penultimate event, the athletes’ rankings have shuffled through the roster. Meanwhile, living up to his promise made in the previous event, he declared in the end:

“We’re closing that strong!”

Mitchell Hooper scores a win at the Dinnie Stone Carry

Day 2’s first event was the Dinnie Stone Carry, where participants were supposed to lift 319 pounds and one 415 lbs stones. Amidst a lot of disappointing performances by other strongman icons, Hooper managed to get through with an impressive performance.

Out of all the contestants, only five of them could get their stones past 30 feet. These included Hooper, Bjornsson, Singleton, Mateusz Kieliszkowski, and Tom Stoltman. These contestants are also dominating the rankings so far, with the Canadian leading the roster after an impressive 41 ft. 4 inches. Now with the final event, one can finally witness the winner of the Arnold Strongman Classic 2024.