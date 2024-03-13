‘Life Is Good’ for Icon Mitchell Hooper Who Flexed His Pro Strongman Trophies in a Jaw-Dropping Video

After winning the World’s Strongest Man 2023, Canadian ‘Moose’ Mitchell Hooper shot to fame due to his Hulk-like strength. At the recent Arnold Classic 2024, he proved to the world that his previous win was only the stepping stone to his success. With a promise to bag the title at the upcoming Arnold Classic UK, he uploaded a video on Instagram filming all his trophies.

Advertisement

Hooper is a professional strongman and kinesiologist who has been involved in the strength sport for almost two years. Owing to his incredible feats of power combined with his medical knowledge, he manages to perform extreme stunts despite weighing around 320 lbs.

In an attempt to flaunt all that he’s got, Hooper decided to film a video showing the trophies he won in the past 23 months since turning professional. Busting out about thirteen trophies, plaques, and belts, he couldn’t help but brag.

Advertisement

“Life is good.”

Fans were not only shocked but also elated to see their favorite strongman’s success. Many dropped supportive comments under the video, claiming they’ve always rooted for ‘The Moose’. Retired strongman veteran Laurence Shahlaei couldn’t help but compliment.

“Not bad at all”

One of Hooper’s fans was in awe of the number of trophies in the video.

Advertisement

“This is the biggest flex I’ve ever seen someone do”

A fitness enthusiast observed how the strongman was quick to dominate the field.

“It’s crazy how quick Mitch has come up and dominated this sport.”

A group of fans firmly believed that if Hooper were to continue in this fashion, he would soon be the GOAT of the sport.

“He has potential to become a GOAT in the sport for sure…. maybe even THE GOAT if he stays with it.”

Looking at the number of trophies with the silent promise of bringing home more, one fan joked.

“Gonna need a bigger cabinet…”

Apart from fans, his wife, Ashley Hooper, also posted applause emoticons to show her support for her husband. As strongman enthusiasts theorized, a future with the Canadian as one of the sport’s GOATs doesn’t seem too far anymore.

Mitchell Hooper commands his audience to cheer at his performance

At the Arnold Strongman Classic 2024, fans witnessed many jaw-dropping moments that almost sent shivers through the spine. One of them was Mitchell Hooper’s icy stare at the audience, demanding them to cheer as he won the round. He posted the clip on his Instagram.

The Canadian won the overall event with three out of five victories. One of these rounds was called ‘Timber Carry’, where contestants had to lift and run with an 881-pound timber frame to the finish line. Not only did he carry it easily, but he was also the fastest one to finish the task. As he sprinted close to the end, he stared at the audience who, on cue, cheered louder as he completed the run.