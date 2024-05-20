Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Ideal Weekend Workout Plan for Those With Busy Schedules

Sometimes, working individuals find themselves busy throughout the weekdays, finding only the weekends to work on themselves. This might lead to a skewed schedule for workouts, especially when the recommended time spent should be about 150 minutes. Well, Arnold Schwarzenegger made an all-inclusive weekend-friendly workout plan to combat this very issue.

In his recent newsletter, Schwarzenegger raved about his ‘Weekend Warrior Plan’, which aimed at accommodating those who found it easier to plan for the two days. The only caveat was to spend more time exercising during the weekends to make up for the deficit.

Research on the subject and its link with cardiovascular diseases revealed that pushing yourself to exercise more during weekends could be beneficial. Schwarzenegger even highlighted the comparison between exercising on normal days versus limiting extended hours of workout to the weekends.

It turns out that people can receive equal benefits from both scenarios, provided they cross the threshold of 150 minutes. The experiment that lasted over six years involved about 90,000 people involved in either of the two workout patterns.

“The weekend warriors had just as low of a risk of heart attack, atrial fibrillation, heart failure, and stroke as those who trained more frequently.”

Schwarzenegger highlighted that the only thing that mattered in either scenario was the passion to lead a healthy lifestyle. As long as individuals wanted to make some tangible improvements in their physical and mental well-being, the technique didn’t have to be written in stone.

“While we’ll always promote getting exercise as often as possible, we also believe you shouldn’t let perfection stand in the way of progress.”

Ultimately, 150 minutes of exercise per week could change one’s game, make them healthier, live longer, and offer many more benefits. In fact, Schwarzenegger believes that it even benefits the brain in several ways.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals a simple trick to improve memory issues

Sudden bouts of forgetfulness are not unheard of, even in younger people who are otherwise healthy. However, Schwarzenegger has the perfect solution for it, and it has a lot to do with his preference of working out for at least 150 minutes a week.

It turns out that performing zone 2 cardio workouts can help enhance brain functioning. According to a study on the effects of acute and chronic exercises, aerobic exercises boost episodic memory. This covered long-term experiences that occurred during a specific time and place. Therefore, whether one exercises during the weekends or distributes their plan throughout the week, the benefits will always be immense.