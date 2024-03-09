“The Next Olympia”: Fans Speculate Mr. Olympia Streak Endangerment for Chris Bumstead After Wesley Vissers’ New Post

Wesley Vissers is an active social media user. The Dutch Oak has posted multiple posts on Instagram following his 2024 Arnold Classic Physique title win. In his latest post, the bodybuilder has penned down a few motivational words. However, all of this motivation from Vissers has caused the fans to speculate about him dethroning the five-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique champion Chris Bumstead from his current reign.

Chris Bumstead has been at the top of his game in the bodybuilding world for quite some time. Having said that, the fanbase’s speculation about this year’s Olympia being a strong challenge for Cbum is well-founded. Underdog Wesley Vissers shocked everyone at the 2024 Arnold Classic Physique pre-judging by defeating title-favorite Ramon Dino.

A compilation of footage by Wesley Vissers was included in the popular Instagram video. After gulping down his drink, the bodybuilder performed a round of chest presses. After which he moved on to the pec deck machine. As the music in the background changes, he goes from striking a stance at the gym to posing on the stage of the Arnold Sports Festival.

Multiple poses showcased the majestic physique of the Dutch Oak. Towards the end of the viral post, Vissers lifted his trophy in pride as he became the 2024 Arnold Classic Physique champion. The bodybuilder, apart from the fabulous video, also wrote a powerful caption in his Instagram post.

“Become the hero you have always dreamt of becoming. Because yes, dreams really do come true. @arnoldsports”

Many admirers flocked to the IG post as it went viral. Speculation over the bodybuilder’s future began as the fans saw one of the biggest underdog wins in the history of bodybuilding. One fan penned down a brief message, saying, “The next Olympia.” As Vissers can be a challenge to Bumstead in the coming Olympia, as this fan said, “CBUM better be careful.” Similarly, another fan commented, saying, “Chris has a run for his money this year in the Olympia if he decides to compete.”

Apart from all the speculations, one fan is eager to see Cbum and Vissers side by side, as they say, “He and Cbum are just as good and just as aesthetic! It’s all about personal preference and taste! Which body type you like more! But Wesley is bigger than cbum so let’s see how they will look next to each other.” Again, another fan shared their speculation, saying, “Mr. Olympia 2024 classic physique incoming.”

When Wesley Vissers received a compliment from the GOAT

At the moment, Wesley Vissers has made a lot of noise by winning the 2024 Arnold Classic Physique title. Nevertheless, to see Arnold Schwarzenegger himself commending the Dutch Oak is a rare sight. Describing Vissers as a “true classic bodybuilder,” the Austrian Oak just had positive comments on the rising bodybuilder.

Maintaining the same level of physical condition as classic bodybuilders from the 1970s, when the sport was rising to fame, is no easy feat. The Austrian Oak also compared Vissers with his long-time rival, Lou Ferrigno. Lou once gave Schwarzenegger a tough competition in the Mr. Olympia event. Now that the Dutch Oak has received all the positivity, he will be focusing on the major events that are coming up this year.