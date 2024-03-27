7-Time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals Facts on Whether One Can Lose Weight Too Quickly

Most people wish to lose weight for numerous reasons, and many fall into a fad diet routine that promises quick results. However, while there are undoubtedly multiple ways to accelerate weight loss, the question remains: is it truly possible? Addressing this lingering question is bodybuilding icon Arnold Schwarzenegger. In his recent newsletter, ‘Arnold’s Pumb Club,’ Schwarzenegger asks a question to his village members about whether one can lose weight quickly and gives the answer.

Schwarzenegger points out that most diets emphasize how fast they help you lose weight, and this is the main reason why they eventually fail.

“Research suggests that losing weight too fast with too many extremes might make it easier to regain weight (and harder to lose it again).”

In the study that Arnold cites, scientists analyzed participants from The Biggest Loser program. The participants were examined after their initial weight loss and followed up six years later. Surprisingly, at the time of follow-up, most contestants had regained the weight they had lost. However, Arnold highlights an even more intriguing fact from the study:

“After regaining weight, their metabolism was slower than before, and they burned significantly fewer calories.”

Furthermore, the Austrian Oak states that the heavier an individual is, the more calories they shed. This occurs because each person’s metabolic rate is directly linked to their body weight. Essentially, the more you weigh, the more energy your body burns to sustain itself. Consequently, when individuals regain the lost weight, it signifies an increase in their metabolic rate.

Moreover, Arnold states a significant observation from the study. Before the competition, participants burned 2,600 calories per day on average. However, during the follow-up, researchers noted a significant decrease in their calorie-burning rate, which dropped to just 1,900 calories per day after they regained weight.

Schwarzenegger says that attempting to achieve quick results tests the limits of how rapidly your body can safely shed weight. Ultimately, this makes it more challenging to maintain weight loss.

Therefore, Arnold emphasizes that you can be aggressive with weight loss for quicker results. However, it is crucial to mindfully follow the methods when advocating for weight loss at all costs. Instead, he advocates focusing on sustainable routines and habits for better health results.

“Healthy weight loss is typically one to two pounds per week at most. And the less weight you have to lose, the slower the process will go.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up on the best technique for weight loss

For most people who are overweight, their biggest goal is to shed weight. While there are multiple techniques, fitness king Arnold Schwarzenegger suggests two kinds of intensity training. In an earlier edition of the newsletter, he gave a clear-cut justification as to which of these is better.

A study was conducted to identify the effectiveness of these training methods in both males and females. The trials showed that high-intensity cardio sessions (HIIT) went on for about 27 minutes, 3-5 times a week, and low-intensity for 45 minutes for the same number of days.

Schwarzenegger, therefore, opined that HIIT is effective for VO2 max, fasting glucose, and total cholesterol. The physical capabilities of individuals vary, and sometimes, the ideal routine can be either one of these or a mix of both. Optimum weight loss also requires consistency. He believed that what works is consistent effort.