Chris Bumstead Issues a Hilarious Apology to Coach Hany Rambod Leaving Bodybuilding World Chuckling

Chris Bumstead may have won the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title five times consecutively. But nothing can stop him from disliking a particular workout routine, not even his coach Hany Rambod. He recently mocked his preferences with an adorable video on Instagram, apologizing to his coach for his antics.

The video featured Bumstead enjoying the sandy beaches of Florida during a breezy evening, playing with his dog Pudson. He chased her around trying to catch her, but she was too quick for him.

A text followed both Pudson and Bumstead, depicting the mock situation and who played who. While he played the situation, which was Rambod trying to get him to perform cardio, the dog aped him running away from his most disliked routine. He sheepishly wrote in the caption:

“Sorry @hanyrambod…”

The comments were flooded with bodybuilding fans rolling in laughter seeing the joke. Before any enthusiast could comment further on the situation, coach Rambod attested to it.

“Literally, how I feel trying to get check in pics.”

Bumstead’s sister Melissa, meanwhile, grew nostalgic about hanging out with her brother and his partner.

“This makes me miss you guys and Florida so bad”

Pudson’s official Instagram account joined the bandwagon and mocked her dad for his choices.

“Love you dad but I think you should get on the cardio”

Many fitness enthusiasts laughed about how Bumstead ended up doing cardio by chasing around his dog anyway.

“Avoid cardio is a form of cardio…”

On the other hand, many agreed with his sentiments of disliking cardio.

“Never related to a dog more in our life…”

While the bodybuilding icon jokes around and has fun on the internet, he has been taking things easy for the past few months, preparing for the arrival of his baby. He recently even mocked his ‘lifestyle’ being an off-season bodybuilder, which amused fans.

Chris Bumstead brags about his dual ‘lifestyle’ in a hilarious edit

Bumstead’s era as a jokester seems popular among the masses as he often mocks himself on his social media account. Recently, he gave his fans a glimpse into his lifestyle, being an athlete for one half of the year and bulking up during the off-season for the other half.

The hilarious video featured a clip during his competition, while he was getting a spray tan. The other part of the video captured him in his true element, splayed out on the couch eating peanut M&Ms from a jar. Many could relate to the second half of the video, mocking Bumstead’s stance and choice of candy. However, Bumstead’s time off now comes with the promise of a power-packed future during his competition prep later.