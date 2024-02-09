How Much Is Arnold Schwarzenegger Worth?

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a household name known for his exceptional physique in his bodybuilding days, successful acting, and political career. The Austrian-American is a businessman, model, activist, author, etc., and has much more skills up his sleeves.

Coming from nothing to becoming one of the most famous personalities in the world took Arnold a lot of blood, sweat, and tears. He is also the richest bodybuilder in the world. The 7-time Olympia champion’s financial success is a result of his commitment to entrepreneurial spirit.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s net worth comes from various sources, like his acting and bodybuilding careers, real estate investments, and business ventures.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Arnold Schwarzenegger has a net worth of $450 million. This comes from him earning millions of dollars from acting, real estate investments, brand endorsements, and much more.

Bodybuilding Career

At a young age, Arnold knew what his goal was. After stumbling across a bodybuilding magazine, he wanted to become a bodybuilder and actor like his idol, Reg Park. At the age of 13, he discovered his passion for the sport. He won a title at the age of 20 at the Junior Mr. Europe. However, it was at the age of 21 that Arnold had his biggest-ever victory. He became the youngest person to win the prestigious Mr. Universe title.

He later went on to win the Mr. Olympia title not just once but seven impressive times between 1970 and 1980. His remarkable strength made him a force to be reckoned with in the world of bodybuilding. Before making his name in bodybuilding, Arnold served in the military in 1965. It was after this that his life took a big turn. Below are Arnold Schwarzenegger’s biggest wins from bodybuilding.

1964: Styrian Junior Weightlifting Championships

1965: German-Austrian Weightlifting Championships

1966: International Powerlifting Championships

1967: Graz-Paradise Keller Powerlifting Championships

1967: Mr. Universe (amateur)

1968: German Powerlifting Championships

1968, 1969, and 1970: Mr. Universe (Pro)

1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, and 1980: Mr. Olympia

Though Arnold has won many competitions, it has not been disclosed how much prize money he won. However, in an interview, Arnold once disclosed that bodybuilding competitions did not have a large prize pool. After winning the prestigious Mr. Olympia, Arnold said he received a sum of $750, which was a lot of money back in the day.

Movie Earnings

When Arnold shifted to the United States in 1968, he used some of his bodybuilding money to make it to the “land of opportunity.” His big-screen debut came in 1970 with Hercules in New York. Though he did a couple of movies after that, it was in 1982, when he starred in Conan the Barbarian, that his fame rose exponentially.

As an actor, there has been no stopping Arnold since then. By earning a total of $261.2 million through movies, below is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s list of movies he acted in, along with a breakdown of his earnings.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines: $30 Million

Collateral Damage: $25 Million

The 6th Day: $25 Million

End of Days: $22 Million

Batman & Robin: $25 Million

Jingle All the Way: $20 Million

Eraser: $20 Million

Junior: $15 Million

True Lies: $15 Million

Last Action Hero: $15 Million

Terminator 2: Judgment Day: $12 Million

Kindergarten Cop: $12 Million

Total Recall: $11 Million

Red Heat: $8 Million

Predator: $3.5 Million

Commando: $2 Million

The Terminator: $75 Thousand

Conan the Destroyer: $360 Thousand

Conan the Barbarian: $250 Thousand

Hercules in New York: $12 Thousand

Arnold has, at times, been the highest-paid actor in the industry. He has even attained royalties from some of his movies, from which he has never taken a salary but instead a profit from being a blockbuster, allowing him to earn more.

Political Career

After being successful in the entertainment industry, Schwarzenegger embarked on being a successful politician. He served as the Governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

In 2003, he ran for office and won a recall election, ultimately becoming the governor. Though he had already achieved enough fame and money, he viewed this role as a privilege to represent and serve the state of California.

2003: He ran for office and became the Governor of California.

2003–2011: He refused to take his annual governor’s salary of $187,000.

2003–2011: He self-financed his campaign, spending $43 million.

Though Arnold was offered a huge sum of salary between $175,000 and $187,000 as governor, he later recalled this as “petty cash” compared to what he made as a movie star. The former California governor also stated that he lost $200 million in potential movie wages after serving his term as governor.

Endorsements and Brand Deals

Schwarzenegger is a familiar face when it comes to commercials. The star has represented labels like BMW, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Lidl, and Planet Hollywood aside from his own ventures.

These national and international brands have benefited from his global prestige as a bankable star. However, the monetary details of his endorsements or deals have not been disclosed.

Investments

Just as he was lauded as a bankable actor and bodybuilder in the 80s and 90s, Schwarzenegger’s investment portfolio is also equally commendable, with a major chunk in real estate.

He invested extensively in LA properties in his mid-twenties, the values of which considerably went up in the subsequent years. He also had an association with commercial property developments, and many profitable deals came through in the 1980s—real estate amounts to $100 million.

Arnold also owns a Gulfstream III private jet, an investment he made at the pinnacle of his career juncture, and later bought a Bombardier Challenger 350 worth $11 million.

The Austrian Oak is credited with having an entrepreneurial streak and making his initial big bucks via real estate, and now it has expanded to stocks and startups. He had invested in Google and later launched a supplement company called Ladder, and he has a total of $72 million invested in startups.

He earns considerable profit via Oak Productions, one of his ventures. The Arnold Sports Festival is another that features a 4-day event with fitness and other competitions. It nets around $2 million, the rights for which are sold for around $10 million. He also has a stake in Lobos 1707 tequila with a 10% ownership stake, whose value comes to around $10 million. Another investment is Dropshyp, worth $4.5 million, and $3.5 million in Scopely, Inc., which is currently valued at $700 million.

The Terminator is also a notable blue-chip stock investor. The value of these holdings amounts to $61.7 million at present. An art aficionado, his collection also speaks volumes with works from artists like Rembrandt and Tamara de Lempicka.

Cars and House

The Austrian Oak is an automotive buff and has a good collection to his credit, worth millions. He owns cars from labels like Bugatti, Hummer, Mercedes, and Ford trucks. He also has custom choppers and a Harley Davidson in his collection.

1982 Excalibur Phaeton: $44,000

Dodge Challenger SRT8: $59,570

Bentley Arnage: $89,990

Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet: $99,200

Hummer H1 Slant Back: $100,000

Audi R8 e-tron Concept: $200,000

Tesla Roadster (first generation): $200,000

Bentley Continental GTC: $202,500

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster: $228,080

Bentley Continental GT Supersports Convertible: $320,000

Bugatti Veyron: $1,900,00

His real estate holdings include two sprawling properties in California. He also owns properties in Idaho, Sun Valley, Hyannis Port, British Columbia, and Massachusetts.

Brentwood, LA: $15 million

Hollywood Hills, LA: $ 11 million

His work ethic and ability to thrive in multiple fields are skills that everyone would arguably love to possess. Arnold is an inspiration, and his net worth of $450 million reflects his remarkable achievements and contributions in various arenas.