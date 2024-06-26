Mike Mentzer Once Revealed How Performing Negative Dips Can Act as a Stepping Stone to Doing Regular Full-Range Dips

In the field of bodybuilding, there are different approaches available for a certain sort of workout, allowing people to try it how they choose. However, some self-proclaimed gurus overemphasize one workout over another, adding many misconceptions. This is something Mike Mentzer has constantly warned his audiences of in his audio cassettes.

In a recently discovered audio tape of the bodybuilding legend, uploaded by Heavy Duty College on YouTube, he outlined a method for maximizing exercises by using negative dips instead of just opting for full-range dips.

It was also a hint for those who are unable to do positive dips and thus miss out on an important component of their workout routine.

Mentzer recommends placing a chair or bench between the dip bars and instructing his audience to stand on it with a straight arm and a locked elbow. After committing to the stance, individuals can lower themselves against the body’s force, which is essentially negative training.

Participants are also allowed to spend a few seconds going through this technique in order to reach the bottom, after which they can stand up on the same chair or bench and resume the activity. According to him, the entire process will have a big impact on the approach to training, as he says:

“When you can perform up to 10 negative dips with each rep taking several seconds to complete, you should be able to do regular full-range dips.”

This isn’t the first time the late icon has advised his community on different approaches to maximize training. As a pioneer of HIT, he once suggested going for one more rep in any workout regimen.

Mike Mentzer Once Revealed the Reason for Pushing Beyond the Limits in the Gym

An individual can always add a few extra reps to their schedule without overtraining. Mike Mentzer has advised fitness enthusiasts to strive for that one impossible rep at the gym, as failing to do so will result in a significant loss of muscular development.

The human body has its own intricate process for attaining the pinnacle of physique. However, it can only be activated when one completes the failure rep, causing their muscle to grow, and when done regularly, they will not feel weary for that single extra rep in the future.