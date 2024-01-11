Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils the Ultimate Hack for Beating One of the Most Common Chronic Diseases in America

Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses the audience during the finals of the Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition at the Battelle Grand Ballroom in the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Mt Arnold Classic Ac 05

High-intensity exercises have popularly come with more benefits than merely strength and gains. Arnold Schwarzenegger has often raved about how HIT helps with different ailments and concerns. However, his recent observation might have topped it all.

In his recent newsletter, Schwarzenegger addressed how HIT helps prevent cancer. The routine aimed at protecting organs and strengthening the muscles seems to offer added benefits. Specifically, studies showed a link between secondary cancer growth (metastases) and intense training.

A 20-year-old study on Exercise-Induced Metabolic Shield in Distant Organs talks about how HIT cuts down the risk of one of the most chronic conditions in America by 70%. It does so in two ways: through prevention and by forming a hostile environment.

“Training at higher intensities increases the immune system’s ability to recognize and eliminate cancer cells…high-intensity exercise makes it harder for cancer cells to survive and grow.”

For optimal results, scientists suggest working out at around 80% of one’s heart rate. The intensity coming from this workout is bound to shower you with benefits by strengthening the organ barriers in the body. But what if one is unable to perform HIT due to whatever reasons?

Schwarzenegger presented a solution for that too. The key here is mobility and consistent movement. As long as one maintains that, exercise is sure to help reinforce the immune system.

“Research suggests that even walking can lead to a 20 percent reduction in the likelihood of cancer.”

So one can conclude that any form of high-intensity workout that pumps up the heart and encourages blood flow to various parts of the body will result in a long-term positive impact. This includes protection from heart and brain disease, better mobility, and an improved quality of life overall.

Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about steps for preventing heart diseases

In a previous newsletter segment, the star built up on something adjacent to the HIT theory for a stronger body. He talked about how certain lifestyle choices could impact one’s heart health by leaps and bounds.

According to studies and the former bodybuilder’s observations, taking the stairs daily can cut the risk of heart disease or stroke by 20%. A daily count of merely 50 steps could work wonders for heart health. As someone who previously suffered from congenital heart anomalies, Schwarzenegger was more than happy to champion the cause for the betterment of the masses.