“Might Give Cbum a Run for His Money”: Wesley Vissers’ Off-Season Physique Update Takes the Bodybuilding World by Surprise

The bodybuilding world is currently in the off-season, with only a few months until the Mr. Olympia competition. However, the fanbase’s attention is focused on the notable bodybuilders who will compete on the grand stage to defend or secure the coveted title. Wesley Vissers is on the community’s radar, and he is expected to compete strongly with five-time Mr. Olympia Classic Division winner Chris Bumstead.

The Dutch Oak has been working on his physique on a daily basis, and his most recent Instagram post has piqued admirers’ interest, as it included a few photographs of the bodybuilder, with the first in which he is wearing his signature tank shirt and performing a casual crab position.

In the third image, he goes shirtless in the most muscular stance, presenting an entire view of his upper body form. The Dutch Oak also does a single front bicep pose, indicating that he is in great shape months before the Mr. Olympia tournament.

Fans have observed his muscular progress and are eager to watch Vissers and Chris Bumstead face off on stage.

“Ngl might give cbum a run for his money this year.”

A fan wants Vissers’ rival Ramon Dino to join the off-season physique competition.

“It’s time for Ramon to post a picture at Wesley and Cbum level, the war has already begun.”

This admirer is confident in the Dutch Oak after he won two Arnold Classic titles this year.

“The Olympia is yours this year great oak.”

Some bodybuilding enthusiasts just can’t wait for the Mr. Olympia.

“The fight will be between him cbum and ramon the rest is rest.”

Ahead of the big event, this fan had some words of encouragement for the bodybuilder.

“I think this is a truly fantastic example of what a bodybuilder is supposed to look like! Bravo Wesley!”

The Dutch bodybuilder was completely motivated heading into the off-season, recognizing the time he has to thoroughly prepare for the Olympia. During this period, he also worked out with a fitness influencer, and they both competed in an intriguing posing battle.

Wesley Vissers and Johny Munster’s off-stage physique fight

The posture war between a fitness influencer and a professional bodybuilder is always entertaining to see, and Wesley Vissers and Johny Munster just did that for the audience. They began by posing to the beats of Adele’s popular song Skyfall with a front double bicep position, and the difference in their physiques is immediately obvious to anyone who follows the sport.

Both of them also try the 3/4-back position in the opposite direction. The bodybuilders then switched from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic posture to a side chest pose, and when their friendly stance battle finished, they exchanged a pleasant gesture to end the video. The clip also became popular among admirers, as the contrast between the two is enormous and demonstrates the levels of bodybuilding.