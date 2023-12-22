“Feel Like Something Is Missing”: Chris Bumstead Laments Loss of Routine, Aims to Get ‘Jacked Without Getting Fat’

At 28, Chris Bumstead has already been quite vocal about the effects of aging on his training, albeit in a humorous way. The 5x Mr. Olympia Classic Physique recently took a break from training and has been bearing the repercussions ever since. He often posts glimpses of his journey post-Olympia and shares his true feelings about his current state of mind.

In a recent Instagram post, the Canadian icon shared a lengthy thought about how he dealt with a break in his routine. The videos were old, and he reminisced about having a schedule and sticking to it diligently. And while this was his first time taking an extended break, he hoped to bounce back just as strongly.

The throwback featured Bumstead lifting heavy weights while performing squats in front of a mirror. In the other videos, he is seen doing deadlifts, the inclined dumbbell press, and dumbbell hammer curls. Being a five-time Mr. Olympia meant that the bodybuilding icon never skipped a training session. The idea of an extended break was so foreign to him that now he felt a void.

“It’s funny working out has been such a staple in my life, but this is the first time I’ve taken time off and every day I feel like something is missing.”

He recently took about a month off owing to a hair transplant. Since then, he has observed how having a routine is important to him. An elite bodybuilder would need to keep his mobility in check, along with regular workouts, to maintain the gains. Since the star couldn’t do so, he seemed almost afraid of falling back in terms of his physique.

“My main goal is getting jacked without getting fat.”

Taking a page out of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s book, Bumstead has a fitness app meant to encourage training among fans. He ended his rant with an open invitation for fans to join his fitness journey redemption. However, the upcoming year might bring up a new challenge for the bodybuilder himself.

Why has Chris Bumstead been on a break?

Apart from the month-long elaborate hair transplant in Turkey, Bumstead has had a lot going on over the past few months. After bagging the gold at Mr. Olympia Classic Physique, the star recently announced that he was going to be a father soon.

In a heartwarming note on Patrick Bet-Davis’ podcast, Bumstead admitted how he would rather give up his future titles for another special one. He always wanted to be a good father, and now that the due date comes soon, health and staying risk-free are his top priorities.