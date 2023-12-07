“Watching All This Work Fade”: Chris Bumstead Confesses Reality Behind ‘Sad Times’ Post 5th Mr. Olympia Title

September 14, 2018 – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. – Second place finisher CHRIS BUMSTEAD of Canada poses during judging of the 2018 Classic Physique Olympia at Joe Weider s Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend 2018. Introduced in 2016, Classic Physique competitors are judged on a balance of muscle density, shape and symmetry, ensuring a streamlined, aesthetic physique. Olympia Weekend 2018 – ZUMAce6_ 20180914_zaf_ce6_107 Copyright: xBrianxCahnx

The 2023 Mr. Olympia championship witnessed some historic moments. One of them is Canadian bodybuilding icon Chris Bumstead‘s fifth consecutive Classic Physique title. The champion came in with impeccable conditioning, and while his onstage rival, Ramon Dino, looked equally chiseled, Bumstead won by a thin margin. However, the icon is now bizarrely facing post-competition blues.

Owing to a recent hair procedure, Bumstead was barred from working out post-Olympia. This rest period lasted for about a month, and the results were visible. In a moment of transparency, the bodybuilder took to social media to share a slice of reality with fans.

The hair procedure involved a transplant that barred him from any kind of exertion. This could be due to the possibility of sweating through the head. However, Chris Bumstead shared his heartbreak surrounding his physique with fans:

“Sad times not being able to train for 30 days post hair transplant and watching all this work fade away.”

The video showed Bumstead in the process of training at his gym while he flexed his muscles in front of the mirror. Surrounded by weights and his crew, the icon noted a change in physique. However, with the new year drawing close, the reigning Classic Physique icon made a vow:

“Gonna hop on the New Year, New Me bandwagon and do my own 6 week challenge to get my as* back in shape.”

While Bumstead scrutinized his looks, fans in the comments section seemed to disagree and admitted how fit he looked despite the lack of a workout. But considering the champion’s New Year resolution, let’s look at how eventful 2023 was for Bumstead.

Chris Bumstead will ring in the new year with the new title of father

Just around Thanksgiving, Bumstead and his fiancée, Courtney King, announced that they were going to be parents. After winning the Olympia and the baby announcement, 2023 has been a pretty auspicious year for the Canadian icon. And while he witnessed some minor hiccups in the form of criticism coming from Ramon Dino fans, who felt that the Brazilian deserved better, he still won hearts with his camaraderie.

Now, 2024 will bring him a new title—that of a father. And while Bumstead gears up for a new role, bodybuilding enthusiasts hope to see him shine on stage once again and fight tooth and nail for the next title.