“No Better Way to Spend My Saturday”: Milos Sarcev Welcomes UFC CEO Dana White to ‘The Death Row’ for an Intense Workout

UFC CEO Dana White and his friendship with bodybuilding icon Milos Sarcev have led to the duo collaborating on multiple occasions. Fans have often spotted Sarcev attending various UFC events and mingling with White and several others. Meanwhile, the CEO has been on his fitness journey for quite some time and often seeks help from the veteran to help with his training. This led them to the official UFC office where White recently posted about squeezing in a quick intense session.

Advertisement

His Instagram story was reposted by Sarcev on his official account. The video featured them hanging out at the gym located inside the UFC HQ in Vegas. Written in giant font beyond the equipment were the words “Welcome to Death Row”, which was captured by White as he moved his camera across the place.

It looked like the CEO was away in Costa Rica before he flew to his office and visited the gym to get a good pump. Sarcev revealed that White was in for two sets of upper and lower body workouts each, despite his travel fatigue.

Advertisement

Calling Sarcev a “maniac”, White also mentioned how he jumped straight off the plane to the gym to get his workout session in. Apart from his main trainer, Kevin Bodda, he occasionally trains with Sarcev. Recently, he featured him in his Morning Routine shoot with biologist Gary Brecka.

“Gym inside the UFC Headquarters – perfectly set up for my type of workouts…with absolutely the best equipment – handpicked by Hunter Campbell.”

Meanwhile, Sarcev was at the UFC in APEX that day and met Light Heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. Speaking of his experience as a whole, he was happy to have a productive day.

“Needless to say – there is no better way to spend my Saturday: UFC in APEX and training Dana right after.”

Advertisement

After their session, when Sarcev returned to his ‘Torture Gym’, he shared more insights on training and essential equipment. The UFC gym seemed to have impressed him. He also put up a post about one of his favorite versatile workout tools.

Milos Sarcev and Dana White swear by the Hack Squats machine

Sarcev later posted a video of him performing squats on his Newtech Wellness machine. Revealing how White also had one, he wrote in the post’s caption about commenting on its necessity in every gym.

“EVERY GYM ON THIS PLANET EARTH SHOULD HAVE at least ONE of those machines…”

Not only did White agree with the statement, but he also expressed his love for the same machine. Sarcev explained that a hack squat machine could help fitness enthusiasts work their quads, hamstrings, glutes, etc. without injuring their knees or lower back. Therefore, users could “torture” their legs without causing any harm to other body parts.