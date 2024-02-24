Bodybuilding GOAT Ronnie Coleman Flaunted Hardcore Workout From the 2000s Leaving Instagram in a Frenzy

Over the years, bodybuilding enthusiasts have only grown more fond of Ronnie Coleman for his contributions to the bodybuilding world. The legend set a blueprint for almost every aspiring bodybuilder to aim for a beast-like physique. Despite multiple adversities, he continued pursuing his passion until he couldn’t do so anymore, inspiring many others along the way.

Advertisement

He recently took to Instagram to bring back some nostalgia from his good old bodybuilding days, where he would work with jaw-droppingly heavy weights. In the year 2000, he worked on a documentary called ‘The Unbelievable’, filmed a few weeks before Mr. Olympia at the time. And his recent post was a glimpse of that movie.

In the clip, Coleman was five weeks away from the Mr. Olympia championship, and his preparation was in full swing. He had been working with heavy weights and, in the video, was flexing his strength and flaunting his muscles. Sporting yellow and black striped trousers, the veteran went through various machines to get his reps in check.

Advertisement

As he flexed his muscles to see his progress, Coleman also hit various poses from the Olympia to check if he could do well. From front double biceps to side chest, the beast watched and ensured that he looked good from every angle. Recalling his weight and strength at the time, he told fans he had more such clips in store.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3sepC1Ltts/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

“Weighing about 287 pounds just 5 weeks out from the Mr. Olympia!

More old school videos like this on my YouTube Channel | Subscribe Now”

Meanwhile, fans were thrilled to see rare footage of their hero from his golden days. Some expressed their joy:

“The king of king.”

“the best in history ever!”

Advertisement

Some fans chimed in on his go-to phrase:

“Yeah buddy!!!”

“Light weight baby.”

Meanwhile, the official account of the Arnold Sports Festival also dropped a comment, anticipating Coleman’s arrival at the Arnold Classic:

“See you next week Ronnie.”

Coleman has proved to be one of the stars in the bodybuilding world with his passion alone. His love for the sport may have resulted in a tragic retirement, but his zeal and fire for a good pump lives on even in his current state.

Ronnie Coleman went through a lot to get back on his legs

After his last Mr. Olympia in 2007, Coleman finally paid attention to his physical needs. At that point, his injuries had progressed to such an extent that he needed multiple corrective surgeries. A series of hernias and fractures forced him to go under the knife 13 times before it was determined that he could no longer walk without support.

But there was a ray of hope in the form of modern medicine and treatment options. After being introduced to stem cell therapy and a good physiotherapist, Coleman has gradually gained his steps back and now hopes to walk normally at some point in the future.