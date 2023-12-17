“Felt So Included Here”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Kickstarts His 30+ Year Tradition Towards a Special Cause

Hailing as an immigrant in the land of freedom, Arnold Schwarzenegger faced his own set of struggles when he moved to America in 1968. The aspiring bodybuilder fought through the alienated feeling in a foreign country and got some help from Gold’s Gym for that. The fitness community made him feel included during festive times, and now, at 76, it was time for the star to give back.

Advertisement

Throughout the decades, the Terminator star has championed various charities and causes that benefit the less privileged. And now, since it’s the season of giving, what better way to kick-start his practice than to give away gifts to kids? Following his 30+ year tradition, Schwarzenegger visited the Hollenbeck Youth Center for a special surprise.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C07pf0Zvw7U/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Wistfully remembering his time as a youth who newly moved to the country, Schwarzenegger admits:

“There is a reason I have been handing out presents at the @hollenbeckyouthcenter in Boyle Heights for over 30 years.”

The video compilation posted by the star featured several shots of him distributing gifts to happy children. Remembering one of his first Christmas celebrations, the 76-year-old recounted:

“When I came to this country, my friends from Gold’s Gym had a huge Christmas for me. They invited me to their house…they gave me Christmas gifts. They had this beautiful Christmas tree. And I felt so included here in America.”

Advertisement

With a fresh start at a new place being so good, it was only natural for Arnie to give back when he could. He began visiting the Hollenbeck Youth Center every year for over thirty years to distribute gifts and have a good time.

“I love being able to give back and see the smile on the kids’ faces when they get their gifts.”

However, this isn’t the first time the FUBAR star has been spotted working for public welfare. His charity work, combined with his daily hustle in the form of his newsletter, has collectively impacted several thousands over the years.

Arnold Schwarzenegger strives to give back to the community in every way

Schwarzenegger might be 76, but his efforts to advocate for a healthier lifestyle remain evergreen. Even before his stint as governor of California, the former bodybuilder chaired the President’s Council on Physical Fitness. And now, he helps people stay fit through his newsletter.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxdstTHPcJ1/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

‘Arnold’s Pump Club’ aims at creating a positive community across the internet that thrives on a safe space in terms of fitness. Many interact with the star on various social media platforms to either seek advice or provide feedback on his daily fitness tips. And while Schwarzenegger may not be as young and spry anymore, his zeal to make the country fitter never dies.