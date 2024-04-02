“For the Love of Training”: Chris Bumstead Pays an Ode to His Bodybuilding Journey With a Special Dedication

Modern-day bodybuilding has witnessed Chris Bumstead as one of the GOATs, dominating the Classic Physique category. At 29, the soon-to-be father has inspired many fitness freaks with his passion for the sport. Yet, his journey wasn’t for the weak. He recently highlighted his highs and lows in an Instagram reel with Raw Nutrition.

Advertisement

‘For the love of training’ was an ode to Bumstead’s career trajectory. A montage of various glimpses from his life as an elite bodybuilder was strung together. This video was accompanied by his narration in the background. He began his story by talking about why he started his fitness journey and ended with a life lesson.

He started going to the gym to bury away every other emotion he felt. Bumstead admitted that while he would be achieving PRs often, it wasn’t healthy for his brain. Comparing the practice to a neck injury, he explained how repressed feelings and emotions would eventually hit hard. This experience would feel similar to a neck injury that was ignored for far too long.

Advertisement

But now, his story was different. Where training at the gym was an outlet during his childhood, Bumstead now knew that it meant more open doors. After he learned his lesson of letting it out and following a routine earnestly, he picked up on dealing with his emotions as well. Bodybuilding gave him a plethora of goals, which he chased, and achieved all of them.

“It turned into the most amazing journey where I’ve been able to travel the world, win five Olympia titles back to back, and meet the love of my life who’s soon-to-be mother of my daughter.”

Yet, he acknowledged how the place that gave him all the happiness also didn’t give him satisfaction at one point. Recalling his 2019 win, where he bagged his first Mr. Olympia title, Bumstead wistfully admitted that the achievement didn’t hit as hard as he thought it would. That’s when he started to learn how to differentiate between and truly feel the good and the bad. Now that he knew about it, his take has been refreshing and inspirational.

“This journey has taught me so many things. It has taught me to believe in myself, it has taught me to never f***ng quit, and most importantly, it has taught me that champions make their own rules and have their own definitions of success.”

Bumstead’s ultimate goal is not to win a certain number of trophies or become the most jacked bodybuilder out there. Instead, he just hoped to be the best man out there. Life has so far been kind to the Canadian, and with the birth of his daughter, he hopes for more stability.

Advertisement

Chris Bumstead confesses his struggle to slow down

The video showed a slice of life from Bumstead’s perspective and how he went on with his routine. However, he has been struggling to jump from one activity to another, with 2024 bringing him an eventful series of events. He revealed his experience in an Instagram post.

After his fifth title, Bumstead immediately moved to filming several collaborations, traveling to different places for business, and making more content. All of these tasks had held him back from enjoying simple moments with his partner, dog, and the rest of his family. However, he now hopes that he gets to take a breather once his daughter gets there.